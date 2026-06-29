US-Iran war news LIVE: US, Iran agree to stop trading strikes; to meet in Qatar on Tuesday for negotiations on Hormuz

US-Iran war news LIVE: A US official on Sunday (local time) said that Washington and Tehran will stand down from strikes and that commercial vessels will once again be allowed to move freely, as technical talks are scheduled to continue. The official said, “Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU. Both sides will stand down for now, and vessels can move freely.”

After days of tit-for-tat strikes by the US and Iran in the Middle East, oil prices rose on Monday (local time), underscoring the fragility of the interim peace deal and again slowing energy shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.672%, to $72.51 a barrel by 2313 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.94 a barrel, up 71 cents, or 1.03%. Last week, Brent crude fell 10.6%, its third weekly decline, after crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz rose to their highest level since the US-Israeli conflict with Iran began in February.

Tehran warns ships not to bypass its Hormuz route

Top Iranian diplomat on Sunday (local time) warned that any attempt made by commercial vessels to bypass the country's preferred route through the Strait of Hormuz would "increase tensions" in the region, as US and Iranian forces traded attacks again, AFP reported. Tehran was irked by Oman's announcement this week of an alternative route through the Strait of Hormuz that hugged the Omani shoreline, which Muscat said was in conjunction with the International Maritime Organization.

Abbas Araghchi says regional states should not allow attacks from their territories

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (local time) said that countries in the Middle East must not allow “their territory or facilities” to be used for attacks on Iran, Tehran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Araghchi made these remarks during a meeting in Baghdad with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, where he also discussed what the Islamic Republic described as diplomatic efforts to end the “US-Israeli imposed war” against Iran.

Israel destroys Hezbollah's underground infrastructure in Lebanon

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday (local time) released a joint statement, stating that the Israeli military has destroyed underground infrastructure used by Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in a village in southern Lebanon. The statement added that Washington was informed before the attack took place, in which the military targeted a 200-meter (656-ft)-long tunnel in the town of Majdal Zoun.

Iran targets Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes; threatens to halt talks

Iran, on Sunday, launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait following fresh US airstrikes against the Islamic Republic, and threatened a "complete halt" in negotiations with Washington if the attacks continue.

Efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without Iran's oversight have sparked days of crossfire. A multinational maritime body overseen by the US Navy said Saturday it would expand a route near Oman for inbound and outbound traffic.