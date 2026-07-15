US-Iran war LIVE updates: US launches new Iran strikes for a fourth day, reimposes naval blockade

US-Iran war LIVE updates: US military on Tuesday (local time) carried out a fresh round of strikes against Iran for a fourth consecutive day and reimposed a naval blockade to prevent ships from sailing to or from the country's ports. The development came hours after US President Donald Trump backtracked on his threat to heavily tax ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. He later warned that Washington would expand strikes in Iran next week to target power plants and bridges if the Islamic Republic does not agree to a deal. In an interview with Fox News, he said, "Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges," and added, "We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."

US targets Iran's shipping network with fresh sanctions

As tensions between the US and Iran escalate, Washington on Tuesday imposed fresh sanctions targeting the Iranian shipping network. The latest sanctions are aimed at boosting efforts to disrupt Tehran's shipping network that Washington says helps to evade previous sanctions on oil sales and other activities. The fresh sanctions have been imposed on Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani's network and represent the US Treasury's latest effort to ramp up economic pressure on Tehran, the department said. Further, the US Treasury noted that the Shamkhani network is a "major force behind Iran’s oil exports and has expanded into global containerized shipping and commodities trading."

India orders 'Seafarer-First' response amid intensified maritime vigilance in West Asia

Hours after Iranian cruise missiles killed an Indian seafarer aboard a UAE-linked vessel, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday launched a comprehensive "Seafarer-First" response, directing a whole-of-government approach to safeguard every Indian seafarer operating in the conflict-affected region. In a high-level meeting, Sonowal ordered real-time vessel-by-vessel monitoring, the appointment of dedicated liaison officers for every affected Indian seafarer and round-the-clock coordination by the Ministry in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Indian Navy, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) and Indian Missions in Iran and Oman.

Iran attacked seven commercial ships: US Central Command

The head of the US Central Command on Tuesday (local time) said that Iran has intentionally attacked seven commercial ships over the past seven days, resulting in "nearly a dozen" civilian crew members being killed, injured or going missing. In a statement posted on social media, Admiral Brad Cooper said, "Iranian forces have also launched dozens of missiles and drones toward neighboring Gulf countries."