US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump notifies Congress of new war against Iran, Houthis strike Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has formally informed lawmakers that the country is once again at war with Iran, giving his administration 60 days to use the military in the region without congressional approval. In a letter to Congress, he stated that the strikes that commenced on 7 July represent “military action consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and the United States’ interests both at home and abroad.” The on-again, off-again war with Iran is now proving very difficult for Trump to resolve as the two sides battle the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, an arterial waterway for world energy supplies. The US President has fumed about an inability to strike a peace deal with Tehran, while Republicans worry about being blamed for higher gas prices ahead of the midterm elections.

Houthis strike Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen said they launched missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha airport on Monday. The rebel group said the attacks were in response to airstrikes which they blamed on Saudi Arabia that struck Sanaa International Airport earlier in the day. No casualties were reported, but the attacks marked an escalation not seen since a Saudi-led coalition struck Houthi-controlled areas several years ago.

US military renews strikes on Iran as tankers come under attack in Hormuz

The US military carried out yet another round of strikes against Iran on Monday as two tankers came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz after Trump announced that Washington was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would ensure that the strategic waterway stayed open — for a fee, Reuters reported. The US Central Command said the strikes resumed at Trump's direction, shortly after he told the Hugh Hewitt Show that Iran would be hit "very hard tonight, and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow. And there's not a damn thing they can do about it." He later told reporters at the White House that the U.S. was attacking Iranian capabilities in the strait.

Iranian missiles struck oil tankers in Hormuz, one sailor killed: UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s defence ministry on Tuesday (local time) said at least one Indian crew member was killed and eight others were injured after Iranian cruise missiles struck two Emirati oil tankers in Hormuz. The ministry said the tankers, the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were targeted in the southern lane of the strait while in Omani territorial waters. The dead crew member was aboard the Mombasa, it said. Of the eight wounded, four were seriously injured. Six of the injured crew were Indian nationals while two were Ukrainian. The attack caused material damage to both tankers after fires broke out on board. The ministry said the fires had been brought under control.