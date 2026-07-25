US-Iran war news LIVE: US military targets another vessel trying to breach its blockade of Iranian ports

US-Iran war news LIVE: US military on Friday said that it fired on another vessel that tried to breach the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports. The development came as Iran targeted American strongholds around the Persian Gulf. As Washington carried out strikes for the 13th consecutive night, the US and Iran showed no signs of backing away from the conflict, which has once again rattled the Middle East and the global energy markets. With fighting flaring again and diplomacy uncertain, both sides made moves suggesting an escalation was possible. US embassies in the Middle East began alerting Americans in the region that options to leave could become more limited, while Iran's Revolutionary Guard advised residents of neighbouring countries to stay away from bases with US troops.

US, UK plan summit to form maritime coalition for Hormuz: Report

The US and the UK are reportedly planning a high-level meeting in London next week to establish an international coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Axios reported the development, adding that the meeting could gather defence ministers and military leaders from Western and Middle Eastern nations, including US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. The move comes as Washington aims to build on discussions that the UK and France had with multiple countries in recent months about a potential international coalition for the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the US wants allies to send de-mining vessels, naval vessels and drones to safeguard the waterway.

US missiles hit Iran

US missiles on Friday struck targets across Iran as US President Donald Trump vowed "major military punishment" for Tehran and its Houthi allies in Yemen, though he once again left open the door to a diplomatic deal with Iran. Nearly two weeks after the interim ceasefire, meant to end the war, collapsed, the Iranian armed forces retaliated by firing at US bases in neighbouring Arab countries and warning people that they could also strike non-military buildings used by US personnel. In recent days, the US President has threatened to expand the targets being struck in Iran to include energy plants and bridges, to send ground forces to seize its Kharg Island oil hub, and to bomb a deep-underground nuclear-linked site known as Pickaxe Mountain.

Saudi Arabia strikes Houthi sites in Yemen

As conflict flares, Saudi Arabia struck Houthi military targets in Hodeida on Friday, with media reporting two injured after the Iran-backed group announced a maritime blockade of the kingdom and hit its ships. Saudi Arabia and the Houthis traded fire recently for the first time in years, threatening a 2022 truce that has held despite expiring. The Saudi-led coalition said it hit Houthi sites and destroyed targets threatening commercial vessels in response to attacks on Red Sea shipping.