US-Iran war LIVE: Two tankers exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, says IRGC

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) said that two oil tankers exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as the two sides continue to exchange drone and missile strikes. In a statement published by IRNA, the IRGC said, "An hour ago, two oil tankers, which were trying to pass through the minefield south of the Strait of Hormuz by deceptive American intelligence agencies, exploded and caught fire." IRGC added that they "stopped" four ships trying to transit the narrow yet critical waterway, which was once responsible for transporting roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments.
US-Iran trade strikes
The United States launched strikes on Iran for the seventh consecutive night with attacks designed to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," according to a statement by US Central Command shared on X. Previously, US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iranian infrastructure; however, on Friday, there was no confirmation so far from Washington's side that US forces have begun to do so. The latest round of strikes marks the biggest escalation since the two sides resumed hostilities, with Tehran accusing Washington of attacking civilian infrastructure, including an airport, a railway station and two bridges, and said it had struck US assets across the region.
Iran targets US Navy vessels with cruise missiles
After the US launched strikes targeting civilian infrastructure across Iran, the Islamic Republic retaliated by launching a series of military operations targeting US naval and military assets across the Gulf region, including in Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and Syria, with the country's armed forces and the IRGC separately announcing strikes under Tehran's ongoing military campaigns.
According to statements carried by the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, Iran's Army and the IRGC said the operations were conducted in response to recent US attacks on Iranian territory and military personnel. Tehran also claimed to have expanded its retaliatory operations across multiple countries in the Gulf and wider region, announcing strikes against US military facilities and assets in Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and Syria.
US confirms destruction of Chabahar Port surveillance tower
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday (local time) confirmed that it has "successfully destroyed" the surveillance tower at Iran's Shahid Kalantari Port in Chabahar, saying the facility formed part of a maritime surveillance network used by the IRGC to monitor commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on X, it said, "On July 16, U.S. forces successfully destroyed the Chah Bahar Shahid Kalantari Port surveillance tower, part of a maritime surveillance network along Iran's Gulf of Oman coastline used for decades by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to track and target commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz."
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Friday (local time) claimed that US Central Command (CENTCOM) naval units in the region are under Iran's surveillance and warned Washington of what it described as a "zero hour" for possible operations.
In a post on X, the IRGC Navy Command said, "The movements and equipment of the American terrorist army are under the supervision of the naval units of the Islamic Republic."
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday (local time) confirmed that it has "successfully destroyed" the surveillance tower at Iran's Shahid Kalantari Port in Chabahar, saying the facility formed part of a maritime surveillance network used by the IRGC to monitor commercial shipping in the Gulf of Oman, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.
After the US launched strikes targeting civilian infrastructure across Iran, the Islamic Republic retaliated by launching a series of military operations targeting US naval and military assets across the Gulf region, including in Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and Syria, with the country's armed forces and the IRGC separately announcing strikes under Tehran's ongoing military campaigns.
The United States launched strikes on Iran for the seventh consecutive night with attacks designed to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," according to a statement by US Central Command shared on X. Previously, US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iranian infrastructure; however, on Friday, there was no confirmation so far from Washington's side that US forces have begun to do so.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) said that two oil tankers exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as the two sides continue to exchange drone and missile strikes.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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