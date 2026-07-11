US-Iran war LIVE updates: Satellite imagery shows Iran may be rebuilding nuclear facilities

US-Iran war LIVE updates: As tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate once again, a CNN report suggests that Tehran may be rebuilding some of its nuclear facilities, according to the latest satellite imagery. The activity has raised questions about whether the Islamic Republic has violated the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with Washington last month.

Iran has 'zero trust' in the US

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Friday (local time) emphasised Tehran's preparedness for a "full-scale defence" if the US were to violate the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last month. Ghalibaf made the remarks during a meeting with Ahmad Muzani, Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, and asserted that Tehran has "zero trust" in the US, a sentiment he said he conveyed to US Vice President JD Vance during peace negotiations.

According to a post on his Telegram channel, Ghalibaf told Vance, "During the negotiations, I made it clear to the Vice President of the United States that we have zero trust in you. In my view, only those prepared for war can negotiate with the U.S. We have never ceased our preparations to defend our country. The moment the Americans betray any understanding, we are prepared for a full-scale defence; we will stand firmly against them and will claim the rights of the Iranian nation."

Trump says he has 'left instructions' if Iran assassinates him

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said he had "left instructions" to launch a massive military offensive against Iran if it succeeds in a plot to assassinate him. He said, "I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with. The only thing is, I've left instructions -- if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."

His remarks came days after Israel shared intelligence with the US suggesting that Tehran may be plotting to kill Trump. However, the US President denied that Tel Aviv was involved and reiterated that he has been on Tehran's hit list for a long time.

US asks Iran to publicly state Hormuz is open

Washington is now demanding that Tehran issue a public statement declaring that the Strait of Hormuz is open and that vessels transiting the strategic waterway will no longer be attacked, senior US officials told AP. They added that the Islamic Republic's internal power struggles have made it difficult to reach and maintain a deal.

The officials also said the resumption of strikes earlier this week came after what they described as an attempt by a rogue faction of Iranian hard-liners to sabotage the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

The remarks came days after the US and Iran traded strikes over two days following Tehran's attacks on several ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said on Wednesday that the ceasefire was over. However, Washington is reportedly planning to continue technical talks aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East.