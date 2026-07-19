US-Iran war news LIVE: US renews attack against Iran after two American personnel killed in Jordan

US-Iran war news LIVE: Hours after two American military personnel were killed in Jordan while another was reportedly missing following an Iranian attack, the US launched renewed strikes targeting Tehran, Central Command announced. Before the latest round of strikes on Saturday (local time), the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who hasn't made a public appearance since being appointed, said Washington would pay for "seeking to escalate the conflict."

The US CENTCOM said that the airstrikes began at 6 pm ET, at President Donald Trump's direction. In a statement, it further said, "The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night."

Trump reacts to the death of two US military personnel

Trump on Saturday (local time) described the deaths of two American service members killed in Jordan in Iranian strikes as a "very sad thing". He made these remarks while speaking to NewsNation after the US CENTCOM announced the deaths of two service members after Tehran attacked the US military assets at the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan. The US President expressed condolences over the loss and said the incident represented the risks faced by those serving the nation.

US forces redirect five commercial vessels after reinstating naval blockade

The US Central Command on Saturday (local time) said the American forces have redirected at least five commercial vessels and disabled one after it resumed a naval blockade against Iran. In a post on X, it said that the US naval forces were continuing to enforce the blockade of Iranian ports, with the USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conducting operations in the Arabian Sea. Earlier on Wednesday, the US CENTCOM noted that the American forces disabled an empty oil tanker travelling towards an Iranian port after the vessel allegedly ignored multiple warnings while attempting to breach a naval blockade imposed on Tehran. In a statement, CENTCOM said that its forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran on 15 July by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail towards an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.

Iran no longer bound by 14-point MoU: FM Spokesperson

Esmail Baghaei, Tehran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, on Saturday (local time) said that the Islamic Republic was no longer committed to implementing the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US, signed last month, after the United States violated its obligations under the agreement by escalating its military strike on Iran.

According to a statement carried by the Iranian state media outlet IRIB, Baghaei said the MoU was based on reciprocal commitments and that Washington's actions had altered Iran's position on the agreement. He noted, "The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was based on a commitment for a commitment, and with the US's action to violate its commitments, Iran no longer considers itself committed to implementing it." Baghaei further said that Tehran's military actions were limited to self-defence and targeted only Washington's military assets.