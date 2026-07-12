US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice' after IRGC fires warning shots at a ship

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's state media on Sunday (local time) announced that Tehran has shut the Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice' after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired warning shots at a ship attempting to take the 'unauthorised route' to transit the Strait of Hormuz. According to IRNA, the vessel was "hit by warning shots and stopped". Citing IRGC, the report added, "Following this incident, firstly, due to the emergence of this insecurity due to illegal intervention by foreigners, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region, and no vessels will be allowed to pass through."
US launches third round of strikes in Tehran after attack on vessel
The US Central Command on Sunday announced that its forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel cannot continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant damage to the engine room. In a post on X, it said, "Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed."
Iran tells US attacks in Strait of Hormuz were a misstep
Iranian officials have reportedly informed advisers to US President Donald Trump privately that recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were an error, adding that these attacks stemmed from a faction within Tehran that is looking to undermine the negotiations between the US and Iran, CBS News reported. The White House also wants the Islamic Republic to "publicly" acknowledge the mistake, which the Trump administration views as a "violation" of the ceasefire. Trump has directed the US negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to proceed with the ongoing talks in Muscat, Oman, which began on Saturday.
Iran-Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Hormuz
On Saturday (local time), Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Omani counterpart, Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Muscat, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, regional developments, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. In a Telegram post, Araghchi stated that the two diplomats discussed bilateral ties between Tehran and Muscat across various fields, as well as broader regional developments.
The post added, "During this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, as well as regional developments, particularly the issue of the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi and Albusaidi also exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding."
The IRNA news agency says more than 10 explosions have been heard in the port city of Jask in the southern Hormozgan province.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Sunday that it received a report of an incident 9 nautical miles east of Oman.
Iranian officials have reportedly informed advisers to US President Donald Trump privately that recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were an error, adding that these attacks stemmed from a faction within Tehran that is looking to undermine the negotiations between the US and Iran, CBS News reported.
The US Central Command on Sunday announced that its forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel cannot continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant damage to the engine room.
Iran's state media on Sunday (local time) announced that Tehran has shut the Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice' after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired warning shots at a ship attempting to take the 'unauthorised route' to transit the Strait of Hormuz. According to IRNA, the vessel was "hit by warning shots and stopped".
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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