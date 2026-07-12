US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice' after IRGC fires warning shots at a ship

US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran's state media on Sunday (local time) announced that Tehran has shut the Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice' after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired warning shots at a ship attempting to take the 'unauthorised route' to transit the Strait of Hormuz. According to IRNA, the vessel was "hit by warning shots and stopped". Citing IRGC, the report added, "Following this incident, firstly, due to the emergence of this insecurity due to illegal intervention by foreigners, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region, and no vessels will be allowed to pass through."

US launches third round of strikes in Tehran after attack on vessel

The US Central Command on Sunday announced that its forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel cannot continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant damage to the engine room. In a post on X, it said, "Iran was provided yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels but has again failed."

Iran tells US attacks in Strait of Hormuz were a misstep

Iranian officials have reportedly informed advisers to US President Donald Trump privately that recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were an error, adding that these attacks stemmed from a faction within Tehran that is looking to undermine the negotiations between the US and Iran, CBS News reported. The White House also wants the Islamic Republic to "publicly" acknowledge the mistake, which the Trump administration views as a "violation" of the ceasefire. Trump has directed the US negotiating team led by Vice President JD Vance, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to proceed with the ongoing talks in Muscat, Oman, which began on Saturday.

Iran-Oman hold talks in Muscat, discuss Hormuz

On Saturday (local time), Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Omani counterpart, Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Muscat, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, regional developments, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. In a Telegram post, Araghchi stated that the two diplomats discussed bilateral ties between Tehran and Muscat across various fields, as well as broader regional developments.

The post added, "During this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, as well as regional developments, particularly the issue of the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi and Albusaidi also exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding."