US-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump, at Freedom 250 rally, says Iran will never have a nuclear weapon

US-Iran War News Live: President Trump berated Republicans for allowing the vote in the US Congress to block his Iran war.
Trump govt wants $87.6B from Congress
The White House has asked $87.6B from Congress for Iran war costs, US farmers, and Ebola response. The Office of Management and Budget sent the supplemental spending request on Wednesday. It arrived just hours after Trump riled Republican congressman in a closed-door meeting.
US may never solve who was behind attack on Iranian school: Trump
Trump, while talking to reporters during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, said that he has not seen anything which would lead him to believe that the attack was caused due to a US missile. I don't know that they're ever going to solve that problem in terms of whose fault was it because there were missiles flying all over the place. And it's horrible what happened," he said.
Rubio assures security in Gulf region US' top priority
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday vowed that the United States will not do anything that would undermine the security of US allies in the Gulf region when it comes to Washington's dealings with Iran.
“Last week, we signed a historic agreement to end the conflict with Iran, fully open the Strait of Hormuz, and accomplish what no President has ever been able to accomplish before — Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon!” Trump said.
Five more South Korea-operated vessels exited the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul's Oceans Ministry said on Thursday. One of the ships is bound for South Korea, the ministry said. The ministry did not name the vessels, citing requests from shippers and crew members.
Technical-level talks between the US and Iran will continue next week, as per Marco Rubio. ‘The technical group will be back, I believe on 29th or 30th…’ the US Secretary of State said.
US President Donald Trump told journalists during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that any form of fees to pass the Strait of Hormuz would be unacceptable to him.
Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.<br><br> Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.<br><br> He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.<br><br> Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.<br><br> Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.
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