US-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump, at Freedom 250 rally, says Iran will never have a nuclear weapon

US-Iran War News Live: President Trump berated Republicans for allowing the vote in the US Congress to block his Iran war.

Trump govt wants $87.6B from Congress

The White House has asked $87.6B from Congress for Iran war costs, US farmers, and Ebola response. The Office of Management and Budget sent the supplemental spending request on Wednesday. It arrived just hours after Trump riled Republican congressman in a closed-door meeting.

US may never solve who was behind attack on Iranian school: Trump

Trump, while talking to reporters during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, said that he has not seen anything which would lead him to believe that the attack was caused due to a US missile. I don't know that they're ever going to solve that problem in terms of whose fault was it because there were missiles flying all over the place. And it's horrible what happened," he said.

Rubio assures security in Gulf region US' top priority

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday vowed that the United States will not do anything that ​would undermine the security of US allies in the Gulf ‌region when it comes to Washington's dealings with Iran.