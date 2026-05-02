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US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran would use nuclear weapon in place called Israel ‘very quickly’

US Iran War LIVE: The conflict, began by the United States and Israel through surprise attacks on February 28, has remained paused since April 8, with just one unsuccessful attempt at direct negotiations.

Mausam Jha
Updated2 May 2026, 06:52:40 AM IST
US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at a charter school in The Villages, Fla., Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at a charter school in The Villages, Fla., Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

US Iran War LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was dissatisfied with Iran’s latest proposal for negotiations over the ongoing conflict, while Iran’s foreign minister indicated that Tehran is open to diplomacy if Washington changes its stance.

US Iran War LIVE: what happened in the last few hours?

  1. US President Donald J Trump said, "... You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon... Because they would use it in a place called Israel very quickly, and they would use it in the Middle East, and they'd use it in Europe. And I guess we'd be next, and it is not going to happen... They have 159 ships. Every single ship is at the bottom of the sea right now..."
  2. According to a report by Reuters, Iran has activated air defenses and plans a wide response if attacked, having assessed that there will be a short, intensive U.S. strike, possibly followed by an Israeli attack, two senior Iranian sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
  3. The price of oil slid after reports of Iran's latest talks proposal, but both West Texas Intermediate and the other main US benchmark, Brent, clawed back some ground and were trading comfortably above the symbolic $100 a barrel mark.
  4. The US Treasury Department slapped new sanctions on three Iranian foreign currency exchange firms to try to stem the flow of Tehran's "financial lifelines".
  5. Brent crude hovered around $108 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate slipped roughly 3% to about $101 by early afternoon in New York. Trading activity remained subdued as investors scaled back positions, cautious about potential developments over the weekend.
  6. At the center of the standoff is the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route that previously handled nearly one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments. Both Iran and the United States appear to be holding off, each waiting for the other to take the first step toward easing restrictions on maritime traffic.

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Key Events

02 May 2026, 05:58 AM IST
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2 May 2026, 06:52:40 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Oil surges 7%, stocks slip on Trump blockade warning

Oil prices soared more than seven percent to a fresh four-year high Thursday while stocks fell after Donald Trump warned the US blockade of Iranian ports could last months and a report said he would be briefed on potential fresh military strikes. (AFP)

2 May 2026, 06:41:37 AM IST

Brent crude oil prices today

Brent crude hovered around $108 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate slipped roughly 3% to about $101 by early afternoon in New York. Trading activity remained subdued as investors scaled back positions, cautious about potential developments over the weekend.

2 May 2026, 06:27:01 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Oil prices fall

The price of oil slumped sharply after reports of Iran's latest talks proposal, but both West Texas Intermediate and the other main US benchmark, Brent, clawed back some ground and were trading comfortably above the symbolic $100 a barrel mark.

2 May 2026, 06:20:25 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump warns Tehran again

US President Donald Trump warned Tehran on Wednesday that it should "get smart soon" and capitulate to Washington's demands for tight controls on its nuclear programme, as a US naval blockade turned the screws on Iran's economy.

2 May 2026, 06:18:47 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Oil surges 7%, stocks slip on Trump blockade warning

Oil prices soared more than seven percent to a fresh four-year high Thursday while stocks fell after Donald Trump warned the US blockade of Iranian ports could last months and a report said he would be briefed on potential fresh military strikes. (AFP)

2 May 2026, 06:05:10 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: US declines comment on new Iran peace talks proposal

The White House declined to comment Friday on a new proposal from Iran for talks to end the war, saying only that discussions continue.

"We do not detail private diplomatic conversations," deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement sent to AFP.

2 May 2026, 06:04:06 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Reports on plans for new strikes

Separately, Trump told leaders in Congress that he did not need their permission to extend the war beyond a Friday deadline set by law because the ceasefire had "terminated" hostilities, according to a report by Reuters.

"Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever? Or do we want to try and make a deal?" Trump said when asked about his options. (Reuters)

2 May 2026, 06:02:41 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: US to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany in next 6-12 months, fulfilling Trump's threat

The United States will withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany in the next six to 12 months, the Pentagon said Friday, fulfilling President Donald Trump's threat as he clashes with the German leader over the U.S. war with Iran. (AP)

2 May 2026, 05:58:01 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran would use nuclear weapon in place called Israel ‘very quickly’

2 May 2026, 05:53:08 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump's latest remark on Iran war

"They want to make a deal, but ... I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that the Iranian leadership was "very disjointed" and split into two or three groups, as reported by Reuters. "They're asking for things that I can't agree to," he said, adding that negotiations by phone were continuing.

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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