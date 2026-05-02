US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran would use nuclear weapon in place called Israel ‘very quickly’

US Iran War LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was dissatisfied with Iran’s latest proposal for negotiations over the ongoing conflict, while Iran’s foreign minister indicated that Tehran is open to diplomacy if Washington changes its stance.
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Oil prices soared more than seven percent to a fresh four-year high Thursday while stocks fell after Donald Trump warned the US blockade of Iranian ports could last months and a report said he would be briefed on potential fresh military strikes. (AFP)
Brent crude hovered around $108 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate slipped roughly 3% to about $101 by early afternoon in New York. Trading activity remained subdued as investors scaled back positions, cautious about potential developments over the weekend.
The price of oil slumped sharply after reports of Iran's latest talks proposal, but both West Texas Intermediate and the other main US benchmark, Brent, clawed back some ground and were trading comfortably above the symbolic $100 a barrel mark.
US President Donald Trump warned Tehran on Wednesday that it should "get smart soon" and capitulate to Washington's demands for tight controls on its nuclear programme, as a US naval blockade turned the screws on Iran's economy.
Oil prices soared more than seven percent to a fresh four-year high Thursday while stocks fell after Donald Trump warned the US blockade of Iranian ports could last months and a report said he would be briefed on potential fresh military strikes. (AFP)
The White House declined to comment Friday on a new proposal from Iran for talks to end the war, saying only that discussions continue.
"We do not detail private diplomatic conversations," deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement sent to AFP.
Separately, Trump told leaders in Congress that he did not need their permission to extend the war beyond a Friday deadline set by law because the ceasefire had "terminated" hostilities, according to a report by Reuters.
"Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever? Or do we want to try and make a deal?" Trump said when asked about his options. (Reuters)
The United States will withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany in the next six to 12 months, the Pentagon said Friday, fulfilling President Donald Trump's threat as he clashes with the German leader over the U.S. war with Iran. (AP)
"They want to make a deal, but ... I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that the Iranian leadership was "very disjointed" and split into two or three groups, as reported by Reuters. "They're asking for things that I can't agree to," he said, adding that negotiations by phone were continuing.