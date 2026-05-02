US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran would use nuclear weapon in place called Israel ‘very quickly’

US Iran War LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was dissatisfied with Iran’s latest proposal for negotiations over the ongoing conflict, while Iran’s foreign minister indicated that Tehran is open to diplomacy if Washington changes its stance.

US Iran War LIVE: what happened in the last few hours?

US President Donald J Trump said, "... You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon... Because they would use it in a place called Israel very quickly, and they would use it in the Middle East, and they'd use it in Europe. And I guess we'd be next, and it is not going to happen... They have 159 ships. Every single ship is at the bottom of the sea right now..." According to a report by Reuters, Iran has activated air defenses and plans a wide response if attacked, having assessed that there will be a short, intensive U.S. strike, possibly followed by an Israeli attack, two senior Iranian sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The price of oil slid after reports of Iran's latest talks proposal, but both West Texas Intermediate and the other main US benchmark, Brent, clawed back some ground and were trading comfortably above the symbolic $100 a barrel mark. The US Treasury Department slapped new sanctions on three Iranian foreign currency exchange firms to try to stem the flow of Tehran's "financial lifelines". Brent crude hovered around $108 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate slipped roughly 3% to about $101 by early afternoon in New York. Trading activity remained subdued as investors scaled back positions, cautious about potential developments over the weekend. At the center of the standoff is the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route that previously handled nearly one-fifth of global oil and LNG shipments. Both Iran and the United States appear to be holding off, each waiting for the other to take the first step toward easing restrictions on maritime traffic.

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