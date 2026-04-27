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US Iran War LIVE: ‘There is telephone…,’ Trump says Iran can phone if it wants to talk as Araghchi heads to Russia

US Iran War LIVE: Trump is facing mounting domestic pressure as fuel prices climb following Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. With U.S. midterm elections approaching in November, the economic impact is becoming a political challenge.

Mausam Jha
Updated27 Apr 2026, 06:00:09 AM IST
US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

US Iran War LIVE: Iran’s foreign minister headed to Moscow on Sunday as fragile peace efforts between Iran and the United States remained uncertain, following intense regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.

What happened in the last few hours?

  1. On Sunday, Trump told Fox News that if Iran wanted the talks, "they can come to us, or they can call us, you know there is a telephone, we have nice secure lines."
  2. Hopes of reviving peace efforts receded on Saturday when Trump scrapped a visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shuttled to and from mediators Pakistan and Oman on Sunday before heading to Russia, where he is due to meet President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.
  3. Iran's envoy in Russia, Kazem Jalali, said in a post on X that Araqchi would meet with Putin “in continuation of the diplomatic jihad to advance the country's interests and amid external threats.”
  4. "Iran and Russia are present in a united front in the campaign of the world's totalitarian forces against independent and justice-seeking countries, as well as countries that seek a world free from unilateralism and Western domination," Jalali said.
  5. Oil prices extended gains on Monday, rising nearly 2% as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stalled while shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited, keeping global oil supplies tight.
  6. Brent crude futures rose $2.16, or 2.05%, to $107.49 a barrel by 2346 GMT, the highest since April 7, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $96.17 a barrel, up $1.77, or 1.88%.

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Key Events

27 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
27 Apr 2026, 05:47 AM IST
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27 Apr 2026, 06:00:07 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump facing domestic pressure to end war

US Iran War LIVE: Trump is facing mounting domestic pressure as fuel prices climb following Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. With U.S. midterm elections approaching in November, the economic impact is becoming a political challenge.

27 Apr 2026, 05:58:43 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Markets volatile

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% after the underlying index closed at a record on Friday, as efforts to resume peace talks lost momentum. The dollar gained against most major peers, with risk sensitive currencies such as the South African rand among the biggest laggards., Bloomberg reported.

27 Apr 2026, 05:51:38 AM IST

Iran US War: Israeli strikes raise death toll to 2,509 in Lebanon

The country’s health ministry added in figures released Sunday that 7,755 people were wounded in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war that broke out on March 2.

The war broke out after Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel two days after the U.S. and Israel attacked its main backer, Iran.

27 Apr 2026, 05:50:36 AM IST

Iran War Live: Trump says US, Iranian officials can talk by phone

On Sunday, Trump told Fox News that if Iran wanted the talks, "they can come to us, or they can call us, you know there is a telephone, we have nice secure lines."

27 Apr 2026, 05:47:57 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Oil climbs nearly 2%

Oil prices extended gains on Monday, rising nearly 2% as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stalled while shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited, keeping global oil supplies tight, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose $2.16, or 2.05%, to $107.49 a barrel by 2346 GMT, the highest since April 7, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $96.17 a barrel, up $1.77, or 1.88%, Reuters reported.

27 Apr 2026, 05:46:31 AM IST

Iran minister heads to Russia as talks remain stalled

Iran's foreign minister headed to Moscow on Sunday as peace efforts between Tehran and Washington hung in the balance, following a flurry of regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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