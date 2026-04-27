US Iran War LIVE: ‘There is telephone…,’ Trump says Iran can phone if it wants to talk as Araghchi heads to Russia

US Iran War LIVE: Iran’s foreign minister headed to Moscow on Sunday as fragile peace efforts between Iran and the United States remained uncertain, following intense regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.

What happened in the last few hours?

On Sunday, Trump told Fox News that if Iran wanted the talks, "they can come to us, or they can call us, you know there is a telephone, we have nice secure lines." Hopes of reviving peace efforts receded on Saturday when Trump scrapped a visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shuttled to and from mediators Pakistan and Oman on Sunday before heading to Russia, where he is due to meet President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported. Iran's envoy in Russia, Kazem Jalali, said in a post on X that Araqchi would meet with Putin “in continuation of the diplomatic jihad to advance the country's interests and amid external threats.” "Iran and Russia are present in a united front in the campaign of the world's totalitarian forces against independent and justice-seeking countries, as well as countries that seek a world free from unilateralism and Western domination," Jalali said. Oil prices extended gains on Monday, rising nearly 2% as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stalled while shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited, keeping global oil supplies tight. Brent crude futures rose $2.16, or 2.05%, to $107.49 a barrel by 2346 GMT, the highest since April 7, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $96.17 a barrel, up $1.77, or 1.88%.

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