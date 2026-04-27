US Iran War LIVE: ‘There is telephone…,’ Trump says Iran can phone if it wants to talk as Araghchi heads to Russia

US Iran War LIVE: Iran’s foreign minister headed to Moscow on Sunday as fragile peace efforts between Iran and the United States remained uncertain, following intense regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.
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US Iran War LIVE: Trump is facing mounting domestic pressure as fuel prices climb following Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route. With U.S. midterm elections approaching in November, the economic impact is becoming a political challenge.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% after the underlying index closed at a record on Friday, as efforts to resume peace talks lost momentum. The dollar gained against most major peers, with risk sensitive currencies such as the South African rand among the biggest laggards., Bloomberg reported.
The country’s health ministry added in figures released Sunday that 7,755 people were wounded in the latest Israel-Hezbollah war that broke out on March 2.
The war broke out after Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel two days after the U.S. and Israel attacked its main backer, Iran.
On Sunday, Trump told Fox News that if Iran wanted the talks, "they can come to us, or they can call us, you know there is a telephone, we have nice secure lines."
Oil prices extended gains on Monday, rising nearly 2% as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stalled while shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited, keeping global oil supplies tight, Reuters reported.
Brent crude futures rose $2.16, or 2.05%, to $107.49 a barrel by 2346 GMT, the highest since April 7, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $96.17 a barrel, up $1.77, or 1.88%, Reuters reported.
Iran's foreign minister headed to Moscow on Sunday as peace efforts between Tehran and Washington hung in the balance, following a flurry of regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.