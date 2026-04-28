US Iran War LIVE: Trump is unhappy with Iran’s latest proposal, 'his red line regarding Tehran made very clear'

US Iran War LIVE: President Donald Trump is not haapy with Iran’s latest proposals, as did not address their nuclear program, an US official. "He doesn't love the proposal," the official told Reuters, referring to Trump.

Currently, the US officials are discussing the proposal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt,“His red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear.”

She further said, Trump would address the matter “very soon.”

Iranian sources, meanwhile said, as reported by Reuters, the proposal would set ‌aside discussion of Iran's nuclear program until the war has ended and disputes over shipping from the Gulf are resolved.

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Diplomatic efforts to end the Iran war hit another roadblock over the weekend as both sides remained firm on their demands.

Iran said it won’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the United States lifts its blockade and ends the war. Trump wants a broader deal that would end Iran’s nuclear program and address other issues like its missile program and support for regional proxies. Meanwhile, the continued closure of the strait has sent gas prices soaring and could cause further damage to the world economy

Iran's latest proposal put off negotiations on its nuclear program. Instead, proposed deal would see Tehran lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in return for Washington ending its naval blockade on Iranian ports, along with securing a long-term—or even permanent—ceasefire, according to two regional officials, reported by AP.

Also, the proposal doesn't address the core issue Trump cited when he began bombing on Feb. 28 - finding a way to ensure that Iran cannot build an atomic weapon. It also appears to be silent on other major questions, like Iran's missile program and its support of proxies in the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to rule out any deal that excludes Iran’s nuclear program, telling Fox News in an interview Monday, “We can’t let them get away with it.”

“We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point,” Rubio said.