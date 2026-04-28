US Iran War LIVE: Trump is unhappy with Iran’s latest proposal, 'his red line regarding Tehran made very clear'

US Iran War LIVE: President Donald Trump is not haapy with Iran’s latest proposals, as did not address their nuclear program, an US official. "He doesn't love the proposal," the official told Reuters, referring to Trump.
Currently, the US officials are discussing the proposal. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt,“His red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear.”
She further said, Trump would address the matter “very soon.”
Iranian sources, meanwhile said, as reported by Reuters, the proposal would set aside discussion of Iran's nuclear program until the war has ended and disputes over shipping from the Gulf are resolved.
Diplomatic efforts to end the Iran war hit another roadblock over the weekend as both sides remained firm on their demands.
Iran said it won’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the United States lifts its blockade and ends the war. Trump wants a broader deal that would end Iran’s nuclear program and address other issues like its missile program and support for regional proxies. Meanwhile, the continued closure of the strait has sent gas prices soaring and could cause further damage to the world economy
Iran's latest proposal put off negotiations on its nuclear program. Instead, proposed deal would see Tehran lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in return for Washington ending its naval blockade on Iranian ports, along with securing a long-term—or even permanent—ceasefire, according to two regional officials, reported by AP.
Also, the proposal doesn't address the core issue Trump cited when he began bombing on Feb. 28 - finding a way to ensure that Iran cannot build an atomic weapon. It also appears to be silent on other major questions, like Iran's missile program and its support of proxies in the region.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to rule out any deal that excludes Iran’s nuclear program, telling Fox News in an interview Monday, “We can’t let them get away with it.”
“We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point,” Rubio said.
Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Aragachi said he wlcomes Russia's support for diplomacy and praised the strength of ties between the two countries.
Aragachi met Putin on Monday.
Aragachi also said that recent events had demonstrated the depth of their strategic partnership.
Russia has offered to mediate to try to help restore calm to the Middle East.
Responding to Iran's latest proposal, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, "... I will confirm the president met with his national security team this morning... The proposal was being discussed... What I will reiterate is that the President's red lines with respect to Iran have been made very clear, not just to the American public, but also to them as well. I wouldn't say they're considering it. "
“I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of...”
Businesses working with Iranian airlines risk US sanctions, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday
Iranian state media reported over the weekend that Iran has resumed commercial flights from Tehran. Iran said that flights were scheduled to depart for Istanbul, Oman's capital of Muscat, the Saudi city of Medina and for Iraq and Qatar.
Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department has said Washington is imposing a "financial stranglehold" on the Iranian government. "Doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines risks exposure to U.S. sanctions," Bessent said in a post on X.
Aragachi's proposal envisioned talks in stages, with the nuclear issue to be set aside at the start, senior Iranian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
A first step would require ending the US-Israeli war on Iran and providing guarantees that the US cannot start it up again. Then negotiators would resolve the US Navy's blockade of Iran's trade by sea and the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran aims to reopen under its control.
Only then would talks look at other issues, including the longstanding dispute over Iran's nuclear program, with Iran still seeking some kind of U.S. acknowledgment of its right to enrich uranium.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday reached Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin
Araghchi said he needed to coordinate with Russian officials after the US-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic Republic disrupted bilateral meetings, according to a statement posted on the foreign ministry’s Telegram channel.
The US officials are discussing Iran’s latest proposal, the White House said and further added that they are maintaining red lines on any deal to end the eight-week war.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that President Donald Trump had convened a meeting of national security officials earlier in the day to discuss the Iranian proposal.
“His red lines with respect to Iran have been made very, very clear,” she said, adding that Trump would address the matter “very soon.”
Iran on Tuesday shared the breakdown of the death toll from the deadly strike on an Iranian school
As per IRIB and local media, Seventy-three boys and 47 girls were killed in the strike on an Iranian elementary school in Minab
The attack happened on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched attacks across Iran. In retaliation, Tehran struck targets in Israel and Gulf nations.
Twenty-six teachers, seven parents, a school bus driver, and a pharmacy technician at the clinic next to the school were also killed, IRIB said in a Telegram post.
Iran signaled it would accept an interim deal with the US where it opens the Strait of Hormuz but only if Washington lift the naval blockade on Iranian ports, according to Axios.
Iranian media said Sunday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would convey to the main mediator Pakistan that the war could end if the Americans lift a naval blockade of Iranian ports, agree to new legal framework for the strait and guarantee no future military action against the Islamic Republic.
Iran told Pakistan that negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program — a longer-standing issue — could be dealt with later, Axios reported
Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited more clarity on stalled peace talks between the United States and Iran, while also watching key central bank meetings this week for signals on whether the Middle East conflict could change the interest rate outlook.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $4,693.04 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3% to $4,707.80.
Speaking to Fox News, Marco Rubio said that there won't be any deal if Iran excludes nuclear programme
“We can’t let them get away with it.”
“We have to ensure that any deal that is made, any agreement that is made, is one that definitively prevents them from sprinting towards a nuclear weapon at any point,” Rubio said.
Iran's latest proposal said the deal between the two parties would see Tehran lifting its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz if Washington ends its naval blockade on Iranian ports, along with securing a long-term—or even permanent—ceasefire, anAP report said
Also, the proposal doesn't address the core issue Trump cited when he began bombing on Feb. 28 - finding a way to ensure that Iran cannot build an atomic weapon.
Oil prices extended their gains on Tuesday as efforts to end the Iran war hit another roadblock. For now, the Strait of Hormuz remain shut, keeping energy supplies from the key Middle East producing region out of the reach of global buyers.
Brent crude futures for June climbed 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $108.68 a barrel as of 0051 GMT, after gaining 2.8% in the previous session to its highest close since April 7. The contract is up for a seventh day.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June rose 58 cents, or 0.6%, to $96.96, after gaining 2.1% in the previous session.
President Donald Trump is not haapy with Iran’s latest proposals, as did not address their nuclear program, an US official. "He doesn't love the proposal," the official told Reuters, referring to Trump.