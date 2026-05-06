US Iran war LIVE: Trump says ‘paused’ US effort to escort stranded ships through Strait of Hormuz — Op Epic Fury over?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday evening that he is pausing the U.S. effort to guide stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz to finalize an Iran deal, but that the American forces' blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place, AP reported.
“At this point in time our risk assessment remains unchanged,” the Hamburg, Germany-based shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG said in a statement. “Transits through the Strait of Hormuz are for the moment not possible for our ships.”
WTI fell 3.9% on Tuesday as the ceasefire held despite reported exchanges of fire, while Brent dropped 4% to settle at $109.87.
Pakistan’s top military leadership on Tuesday urged restraint to help ease rising tensions between the United States and Iran.
The call came during a Corps Commanders Conference chaired by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Munir since last month has been in contact between the U.S. and Iranian officials as part of Pakistan’s efforts to end the conflict.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Leo said the Catholic Church “for years has spoken out against all nuclear weapons, so there is no doubt there.”
Trump again accused Leo in an interview Tuesday of being “OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.” Leo has said no such thing and Catholic Church teaching says the mere possession of nuclear weapons is “immoral.” (AP)
Rubio said about 23,000 civilian sailors are stranded in the Persian Gulf and “left for dead” as Iran chokes the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking at a White House press briefing on Tuesday, he said the U.S. military effort to guide ships through the strait aims to help those sailors.
“They’re sitting ducks, they’re isolated, they’re starving, they’re vulnerable,” Rubio said. “At least 10 sailors have already died as a result.”
As Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi prepares to visit China on Wednesday, Rubio says that he hopes Tehran’s allies in Beijing reiterate the need for Iran to release its chokehold on the critical waterway as the fragile ceasefire continues.
“I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told,” Rubio said. “And that is that what you are doing in the strait is causing you to be globally isolated. You’re the bad guy in this.” (AP)
Rubio says the major U.S. military operation against Iran is over but is stopping short of saying the conflict is over or cannot be restarted.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Rubio said that “Operation Epic Fury” — the attack the U.S. and Israel mounted on Iran on Feb. 28 — “is concluded” because the objectives of the mission were all successfully concluded.
“We’re not cheering for an additional situation to occur,” he said. “We would prefer the path of peace.” (AP)
Rubio says Iranian claims of not wanting to develop nuclear weapons are belied by its actions.
Rubio said Tuesday that Iran must make a choice between war and peace but that peace will require a convincing demonstration that the Iranian government won’t attempt to pursue nuclear arms.
Rubio told reporters at the White House that Iran’s development of advanced centrifuge technology, its enrichment of uranium and construction of underground bunkers made clear the government was not serious about its no-nukes pledge. (AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday evening that he is pausing the U.S. effort to guide stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz to finalize an Iran deal, but that the American forces' blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place, AP reported.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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