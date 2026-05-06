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US Iran war LIVE: Trump says ‘paused’ US effort to escort stranded ships through Strait of Hormuz — Op Epic Fury over?

US Iran war LIVE: Rubio pointed to Iran’s development of advanced centrifuges, ongoing uranium enrichment, and the construction of underground facilities as evidence that the government is not genuinely committed to its no-nuclear pledge, AP reported.

Mausam Jha
Updated6 May 2026, 06:15:18 AM IST
US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump, center, speaks during a memorandum signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Trump is signing a memorandum that brings back the Presidential Fitness Test Award, part of a broader effort by the administration to revamp US public policies. Photographer: Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Bloomberg
US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump, center, speaks during a memorandum signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Trump is signing a memorandum that brings back the Presidential Fitness Test Award, part of a broader effort by the administration to revamp US public policies. Photographer: Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday evening that he is pausing the U.S. effort to guide stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz to finalize an Iran deal, but that the American forces' blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place, AP reported.

US Iran War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. Trump said in the post he was making the move based “on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran.”
  2. Rubio told a White House press briefing Tuesday that for peace to be achieved, Iran must agree to U.S. President Donald Trump’s demands on its nuclear program and also agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy.
  3. He spoke as the United Arab Emirates said it came under attack from Iranian drones and missiles for a second day.
  4. “We would prefer the path of peace,” Rubio said. He also expressed hope that during the expected visit to China by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, Beijing would reiterate to Tehran the need to release its chokehold on the strait.
  5. Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, the U.S. military’s top officer, told a news conference that Iran’s renewed attacks had not reached the threshold of what Caine called “major combat operations.” He said Tuesday marked a “quieter” day in the strait.“The ceasefire is not over,” Hegseth said.
  6. WTI fell 3.9% on Tuesday as the ceasefire held despite reported exchanges of fire, while Brent dropped 4% to settle at $109.87.
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6 May 2026, 06:15:13 AM IST

Iran War LIVE: One of the world’s largest container shipping companies says Hormuz transits not yet possible

“At this point in time our risk assessment remains unchanged,” the Hamburg, Germany-based shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG said in a statement. “Transits through the Strait of Hormuz are for the moment not possible for our ships.”

6 May 2026, 06:14:15 AM IST

Iran War LIVE: Brent crude oil price

WTI fell 3.9% on Tuesday as the ceasefire held despite reported exchanges of fire, while Brent dropped 4% to settle at $109.87.

6 May 2026, 05:57:23 AM IST

Iran War LIVE: Pakistan military urges restraint as US-Iran tensions rise

Pakistan’s top military leadership on Tuesday urged restraint to help ease rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

The call came during a Corps Commanders Conference chaired by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Munir since last month has been in contact between the U.S. and Iranian officials as part of Pakistan’s efforts to end the conflict.

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6 May 2026, 05:46:58 AM IST

Iran War LIVE: Pope Leo calls out Trump’s misrepresentation of his views on Iran and nuclear weapons

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Leo said the Catholic Church “for years has spoken out against all nuclear weapons, so there is no doubt there.”

Trump again accused Leo in an interview Tuesday of being “OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.” Leo has said no such thing and Catholic Church teaching says the mere possession of nuclear weapons is “immoral.” (AP)

6 May 2026, 05:41:52 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: US coming to aid of civilian sailors ‘left for dead,’ Rubio says

Rubio said about 23,000 civilian sailors are stranded in the Persian Gulf and “left for dead” as Iran chokes the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a White House press briefing on Tuesday, he said the U.S. military effort to guide ships through the strait aims to help those sailors.

“They’re sitting ducks, they’re isolated, they’re starving, they’re vulnerable,” Rubio said. “At least 10 sailors have already died as a result.”

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6 May 2026, 05:37:30 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Rubio says he hopes Chinese officials talk to Iran about the strait

As Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi prepares to visit China on Wednesday, Rubio says that he hopes Tehran’s allies in Beijing reiterate the need for Iran to release its chokehold on the critical waterway as the fragile ceasefire continues.

“I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told,” Rubio said. “And that is that what you are doing in the strait is causing you to be globally isolated. You’re the bad guy in this.” (AP)

6 May 2026, 05:36:30 AM IST

US Iran war LIVE: Operation Epic Fury over?

Rubio says the major U.S. military operation against Iran is over but is stopping short of saying the conflict is over or cannot be restarted.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Rubio said that “Operation Epic Fury” — the attack the U.S. and Israel mounted on Iran on Feb. 28 — “is concluded” because the objectives of the mission were all successfully concluded.

“We’re not cheering for an additional situation to occur,” he said. “We would prefer the path of peace.” (AP)

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6 May 2026, 05:34:44 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Rubio says Iran claims of not wanting a nuke are not backed up by actions

Rubio says Iranian claims of not wanting to develop nuclear weapons are belied by its actions.

Rubio said Tuesday that Iran must make a choice between war and peace but that peace will require a convincing demonstration that the Iranian government won’t attempt to pursue nuclear arms.

Rubio told reporters at the White House that Iran’s development of advanced centrifuge technology, its enrichment of uranium and construction of underground bunkers made clear the government was not serious about its no-nukes pledge. (AP)

6 May 2026, 05:32:28 AM IST

US Iran war LIVE: Trump says ‘paused’ US effort to escort stranded ships through Strait of Hormuz — Op Epic Fury over?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday evening that he is pausing the U.S. effort to guide stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz to finalize an Iran deal, but that the American forces' blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place, AP reported.

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