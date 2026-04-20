US Iran War LIVE: Trump says US Navy ‘forcibly’ seizes an Iranian-flagged cargo ship; truce talks today in Pakistan

Iran US War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said the U.S. forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first such interception since the blockade of ports began last week.

US Iran War LIVE: Here’s what happened in last few hours

As reported by AP, Trump said a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman “stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom” and that U.S. Marines had custody of the vessel, named Touska, and were “seeing what’s on board!” The benchmark U.S. crude, West Texas Intermediate, jumped 7.5% on Monday to trade at $90.17 per barrel after Iran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire that had been in place since early April. Meanwhile, the global benchmark, Brent crude, rose 6.5% to $96.27 per barrel. Iran’s top diplomat has told his Pakistani counterpart that Washington’s demands in negotiations and its threats to Iranian ships and ports mark “clear signs” of America’s disingenuousness. Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a phone call to Pakistan’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, according to Iranian state media. Iran and the United States have offered conflicting accounts of the incident, with Tehran accusing U.S. forces of violating the ceasefire by attacking and boarding its vessel, calling the move an act of “maritime piracy” and warning of retaliation. Hours have passed since U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiators would head to Pakistan on Monday for more talks with Iran, but neither Iran nor host Pakistan have confirmed it.

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