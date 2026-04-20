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US Iran War LIVE: Trump says US Navy ‘forcibly’ seizes an Iranian-flagged cargo ship; truce talks today in Pakistan

US Iran War LIVE: Iran has tightened controls over transit through the Strait of Hormuz in response to the ongoing U.S. blockade of its ports and waters, significantly disrupting global shipping.

Mausam Jha
Updated20 Apr 2026, 06:53:55 AM IST
Iran US LIVE: - This US Navy handout photograph released on April 17, 2026, by US Central Command Public Affairs shows USS Abraham Lincoln (L) conducting blockade operations in the Arabian Sea on April 16, 2026. The US president said he was sending a delegation to Pakistan on April 20 for negotiations with Iran, while renewing his threats to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it didn't agree a deal. (Photo by various sources / AFP)
Iran US LIVE: - This US Navy handout photograph released on April 17, 2026, by US Central Command Public Affairs shows USS Abraham Lincoln (L) conducting blockade operations in the Arabian Sea on April 16, 2026. The US president said he was sending a delegation to Pakistan on April 20 for negotiations with Iran, while renewing his threats to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it didn't agree a deal. (Photo by various sources / AFP) (AFP)

Iran US War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said the U.S. forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first such interception since the blockade of ports began last week.

US Iran War LIVE: Here’s what happened in last few hours

  1. As reported by AP, Trump said a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman “stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom” and that U.S. Marines had custody of the vessel, named Touska, and were “seeing what’s on board!”
  2. The benchmark U.S. crude, West Texas Intermediate, jumped 7.5% on Monday to trade at $90.17 per barrel after Iran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire that had been in place since early April. Meanwhile, the global benchmark, Brent crude, rose 6.5% to $96.27 per barrel.
  3. Iran’s top diplomat has told his Pakistani counterpart that Washington’s demands in negotiations and its threats to Iranian ships and ports mark “clear signs” of America’s disingenuousness. Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a phone call to Pakistan’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, according to Iranian state media.
  4. Iran and the United States have offered conflicting accounts of the incident, with Tehran accusing U.S. forces of violating the ceasefire by attacking and boarding its vessel, calling the move an act of “maritime piracy” and warning of retaliation.
  5. Hours have passed since U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiators would head to Pakistan on Monday for more talks with Iran, but neither Iran nor host Pakistan have confirmed it.

Get US Iran War LIVE Updates here on Mont!

Key Events

20 Apr 2026, 06:08 AM IST
20 Apr 2026, 05:46 AM IST
20 Apr 2026, 05:43 AM IST
20 Apr 2026, 05:39 AM IST
20 Apr 2026, 05:39 AM IST
Follow updates here:
20 Apr 2026, 06:53:51 AM IST

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20 Apr 2026, 06:08:37 AM IST

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20 Apr 2026, 06:01:42 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: French shipping company says one of its ships was targeted

CMA CGM said Sunday that one of its vessels was the target of warning shots. Trump said Iran had fired on French and British ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

20 Apr 2026, 05:46:58 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Iran’s foreign minister says US is showing ‘bad intentions and lack of seriousness in diplomacy’

Iran’s top diplomat has told his Pakistani counterpart that Washington’s demands in negotiations and its threats to Iranian ships and ports mark “clear signs” of America’s disingenuousness.

Abbas Aragchi made the remarks in a phone call to Pakistan’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, according to Iranian state media.

20 Apr 2026, 05:45:45 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Brent crude price today

The benchmark U.S. crude, West Texas Intermediate, jumped 7.5% on Monday to trade at $90.17 per barrel after Iran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire that had been in place since early April. Meanwhile, the global benchmark, Brent crude, rose 6.5% to $96.27 per barrel.

20 Apr 2026, 05:43:05 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Iran’s president calls US blockade actions provocative and illegal

The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency has reported on President Masoud Pezeshkian’s phone conversation with Pakistan’s prime minister earlier today. The report says Pezeshkian alleged bullying and unreasonable behavior by the United States during negotiations and the ceasefire.

20 Apr 2026, 05:39:51 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: CENTCOM releases video of US firing on Iranian-flagged vessel Touska

U.S. Central Command released a message sent by a U.S. Mariner to the Iranian-flagged tanker in a video posted on X, saying it shows the moments before the U.S. seized Touska for crossing the U.S.-imposed blockade line in the Gulf of Oman.

“Motor vessel Touska, Motor vessel Touska. Vacate your engine room. Vacate your engine room. We are about to subject you to disabling fire,” can be heard in the video. Later, three rounds are fired, leaving smoke in their wake.

20 Apr 2026, 05:39:05 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Iran threatens to respond after US Navy seizes an Iranian-flagged cargo ship

US President Donald Trump said the U.S. forcibly seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that tried to get around a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first such interception since the blockade of Iranian ports began last week.

He said a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman “stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom” and that U.S. Marines had custody of the vessel, named Touska, and were “seeing what’s on board!” (AP)

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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