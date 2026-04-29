US-Iran War LIVE Updates: UAE exits OPEC as US-Iran negotiations stall

US-Iran War LIVE Updates: Exactly two months after the US-Iran war started on 28 February, Iran has offered to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts its blockade and ends the war, Associated Press has reported. However, US President Donald Trump seems unlikely to accept the offer, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio apparently ruled out any deal that excludes Iran’s nuclear program.

Meanwhile, the biggest news coming from West Asia is the United Arab Emirates announcement that it will leave OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) from 1 May. With this, the oil cartel will be stripped of one of its largest producers.

Here are the latest updates so far:

Brent Crude Price: On Tuesday, Brent crude oil traded above $111 a barrel, over 50% higher than its prewar price.

Gulf Arab countries jointly condemned Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz in Gulf Cooperation Council meeting held in Saudi Arabia and chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Leaders from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and UAE called for restoring “security and freedom of navigation” to prewar levels and urged deeper military integration

UAE's OPEC exit: Though the announcement doesn‘t change anything about the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, but it could help lower post-war oil prices.