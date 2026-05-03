US Iran War LIVE: Iran has ‘not yet paid a big enough price’, says Trump over Tehran's 14-point proposal to end war

US Iran War LIVE: Renewed focus shifted to US-Iran peace deal after US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he will review Tehran's new proposal but casted doubt over its prospects. According to Iranian media, Tehran submitted a 14-point proposal to mediator Pakistan. This plan includes proposal for ending the conflict on all fronts and enacting a new framework for Strait of Hormuz waterway, Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies said.

In a post on Truth Social platform, Trump said, "I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

'Now the ball is in the United States' court,' says Iran

Affirming its stand to resume open war if its demands are not met, Iran on 3 May said that the decision on negotiated settlement rests on the United States.

"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach," state broadcaster IRIB quoted deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi as saying. He added, “Iran, with the aim of securing its national interests and security, is prepared for both paths.”

Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US would pull more than 5,000 troops out of Germany than was previously announced by the Pentagon amid escalating dispute with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. This comes after German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius suggested that Europeans needed to take greater responsibility to ensure their security.

Last week, Merz called out Washington’s lack of strategy as he criticized the war in Iran and said that the US is being “humiliated” by the Iranian leadership.

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