US-Iran war LIVE: Trump responsible for attack on UAE? Iran says ‘was product of US military's adventurism...’

US-Iran war LIVE: The fragile four-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is on the brink of collapse after a severe flare-up of violence in the Persian Gulf on Monday.
The sudden exchange of fire has now drawn in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plunging the region back into chaos and prompting immediate calls for renewed retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets.
Early on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE "should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire."
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth would hold a press conference on Tuesday.
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Two people were injured in Oman, on its coast along the Strait of Hormuz, when a residential building was targeted, state media reported.
Two expatriate workers were moderately hurt and four vehicles were damaged in the strike on Bukha, the Oman News Agency said.
US President Donald Trump downplayed tensions after US warships entered the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran had "taken some shots" but caused no harm apart from damage to a South Korean vessel.
"Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
The United Arab Emirates's education ministry ordered all schools to return to remote learning for the remainder of the week following fresh attacks on the country by Iran.
A senior Iranian military official did not deny the fresh strikes but said on state television that the Islamic republic had "no pre-planned programme to attack the oil facilities in question".
"What happened was the product of the US military's adventurism to create a passage for ships to illegally pass through" the Strait of Hormuz, the official said. "The US military must be held accountable for it".
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Korean vessel suffered an explosion and fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the first time any of the country’s commercial fleet, stranded in the area, have been damaged.
There were no casualties reported after an “explosion and fire occurred on the Korean-operated vessel HMM Namu, which was anchored in waters near the United Arab Emirates,” South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.
The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia both called for de-escalation in the Middle East following reported attacks on the United Arab Emirates.
British Prime Minister said that the "escalation must cease," and that "Iran needs to engage meaningfully in negotiations to ensure the ceasefire in the Middle East endures, and a long-term diplomatic solution is achieved."
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE “should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire”.
Iranian state television quoted an anonymous military official as saying Tehran had had "no plan" to target the UAE or one of its oil fields.
"The incident resulted from US military adventurism to create an illegal passage," the official was quoted as saying about the oil facility attack, apparently referring to Trump's latest efforts to reopen the strait, a critical waterway for global energy.
The United Arab Emirates said it had engaged a number of missiles and drones launched from Iran on Monday.
In an update posted on X, the defence ministry said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones. The attacks moderately injured three people.
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