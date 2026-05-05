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US-Iran war LIVE: Trump responsible for attack on UAE? Iran says ‘was product of US military's adventurism...’

US-Iran war: A senior Iranian military official said Islamic republic had ‘no pre-planned programme’ to attack UAE and blamed the US military's “adventurism to create a passage for ships” for it

Livemint
Updated5 May 2026, 07:13:43 AM IST
Iran-flagged tugboat Basim sails near a ship anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran
Iran-flagged tugboat Basim sails near a ship anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran(AFP)

US-Iran war LIVE: The fragile four-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is on the brink of collapse after a severe flare-up of violence in the Persian Gulf on Monday.

The sudden exchange of fire has now drawn in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plunging the region back into chaos and prompting immediate calls for renewed retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets.

Early on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE "should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire."

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth would hold a press conference on Tuesday.

Here is everything you need to know to get caught up:

  • The US military said it fought off Iran's attack to escort two American-flagged merchant ships "successfully transited" through Hormuz
  • “We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ Boats,” US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post.
  • The United Arab Emirates said an Iranian drone sparked a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah, a key pipeline hub used to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Shortly after, the British military said a cargo ship off the coast of the Emirates was ablaze.
  • The UAE issued its first three missile alerts on Monday since the shaky ceasefire between Iran and the US took hold almost four weeks ago.
  • Iranian state television also quoted an anonymous military official as saying Tehran had had "no plan" to target the UAE or one of its oil fields. "The incident resulted from US military adventurism to create an illegal passage," the official was quoted as saying about the oil facility attack.
  • Iran handed over its latest proposal for negotiations with the US to mediators in Pakistan. Trump said he's "not satisfied" with it, but did not elaborate.

Catch all US Iran War LIVE Updates here

Follow updates here:
5 May 2026, 07:13:43 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran strike injures two in Oman

Two people were injured in Oman, on its coast along the Strait of Hormuz, when a residential building was targeted, state media reported.

Two expatriate workers were moderately hurt and four vehicles were damaged in the strike on Bukha, the Oman News Agency said.

5 May 2026, 07:12:05 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says ‘no damage’ in Hormuz other than…

US President Donald Trump downplayed tensions after US warships entered the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran had "taken some shots" but caused no harm apart from damage to a South Korean vessel.

"Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

5 May 2026, 07:10:37 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: UAE returns to remote learning

The United Arab Emirates's education ministry ordered all schools to return to remote learning for the remainder of the week following fresh attacks on the country by Iran.

5 May 2026, 07:03:16 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says attacks are response to US

A senior Iranian military official did not deny the fresh strikes but said on state television that the Islamic republic had "no pre-planned programme to attack the oil facilities in question".

"What happened was the product of the US military's adventurism to create a passage for ships to illegally pass through" the Strait of Hormuz, the official said. "The US military must be held accountable for it".

5 May 2026, 07:03:16 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: South Korean vessel damaged at Hormuz in a 1st

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Korean vessel suffered an explosion and fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the first time any of the country’s commercial fleet, stranded in the area, have been damaged.

There were no casualties reported after an “explosion and fire occurred on the Korean-operated vessel HMM Namu, which was anchored in waters near the United Arab Emirates,” South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.

5 May 2026, 07:03:17 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: UK and Saudi call for de-escalation

The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia both called for de-escalation in the Middle East following reported attacks on the United Arab Emirates.

British Prime Minister said that the "escalation must cease," and that "Iran needs to engage meaningfully in negotiations to ensure the ceasefire in the Middle East endures, and a long-term diplomatic solution is achieved."

5 May 2026, 07:03:17 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Tehran says "no plan" to target the UAE

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE “should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire”.

Iranian state television quoted an anonymous military official as saying Tehran had had "no plan" to target the UAE or one of its oil fields.

"The incident resulted from US military adventurism to create an illegal passage," the official was quoted as saying about the oil facility attack, apparently referring to Trump's latest efforts to reopen the strait, a critical waterway for global energy.

5 May 2026, 07:03:17 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: UAE says over a dozen missiles, drones launched from Iran

The United Arab Emirates said it had engaged a number of missiles and drones launched from Iran on Monday.

In an update posted on X, the defence ministry said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones. The attacks moderately injured three people.

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