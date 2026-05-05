US-Iran war LIVE: Trump responsible for attack on UAE? Iran says ‘was product of US military's adventurism...’

US-Iran war LIVE: The fragile four-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is on the brink of collapse after a severe flare-up of violence in the Persian Gulf on Monday.

The sudden exchange of fire has now drawn in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plunging the region back into chaos and prompting immediate calls for renewed retaliatory strikes against Iranian targets.

Early on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE "should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire."

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth would hold a press conference on Tuesday.

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The US military said it fought off Iran's attack to escort two American-flagged merchant ships "successfully transited" through Hormuz

“We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ Boats,” US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The United Arab Emirates said an Iranian drone sparked a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah, a key pipeline hub used to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Shortly after, the British military said a cargo ship off the coast of the Emirates was ablaze.

The UAE issued its first three missile alerts on Monday since the shaky ceasefire between Iran and the US took hold almost four weeks ago.

Iranian state television also quoted an anonymous military official as saying Tehran had had "no plan" to target the UAE or one of its oil fields. "The incident resulted from US military adventurism to create an illegal passage," the official was quoted as saying about the oil facility attack.

Iran handed over its latest proposal for negotiations with the US to mediators in Pakistan. Trump said he's "not satisfied" with it, but did not elaborate.

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