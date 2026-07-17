US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘We are winning big in Iran, you will see fruits of that labour shortly,' says Trump

US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) reaffirmed Washington's victory in the ongoing strikes against Iran, adding that the country is winning ‘very big' and the fruits of that labour will be seen shortly.

Seven killed, several injured in Tehran after latest US strikes

At least seven people have been killed after the US airstrikes targeted bridges in southern Iran, state media reported on Friday. Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported that at least three people were killed and several others were injured after the US military targeted civilian infrastructure in its latest "wave of strikes" in Tehran as hostilities rise between the two sides after the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding. Multiple locations in Iran's Hormozgan province were hit during Washington's latest wave of strikes, marking the sixth consecutive night of operations against the Islamic Republic.

US expands airstrike campaign in Iran

The United States has expanded its airstrike campaign in Iran early Friday by targeting bridges as part of Donald Trump's threats to start striking infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the Islamic Republic launched new missile attacks against US-allied nations in the Middle East and warned that its attacks would escalate. AP reported that officials in Qatar warned residents to take shelter as a barrage of Iranian missiles targeted the nation. People heard explosions overhead as air defenses fired to intercept the missiles.

Gold prices head for weekly decline as Strait of Hormuz strikes raise Fed-hike bets

Gold was on track for the biggest weekly loss since early June as renewed hostilities in the Middle East raised the odds that the US Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to contain inflation. Bullion was trading around $3,980 an ounce, down 3.5 per cent on the week so far. The US launched its fifth straight day of attacks on Iran on Thursday, following up on the prior night’s strikes that hit an oil tanker near the Islamic Republic’s main export terminal

White House says Trump agrees with Vance on Israel influencing US opinion

The White House on Thursday (local time) said the US President "certainly agrees" with Vice President JD Vance's assertion that foreign countries, especially Israel, seek to influence American public opinion, after Vance alleged that certain elements within the Israeli government were attempting to shape US opinion to prolong the conflict with Iran.

Responding to a question during a press briefing on whether Trump agreed with Vance's remarks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "I think the President would certainly agree that, yes, foreign countries certainly do try to persuade American public opinion. There's no doubt about that. I think it's just a basic fact."

World should be worried about energy security if Hormuz situation doesn't improve: IEA

The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, on Thursday said that if the US and Iran do not come together to improve flows of oil through the Strait of Hormuz soon, the world should be worried about energy security.