US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘We are winning big in Iran, you will see fruits of that labour shortly,' says Trump

US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) reaffirmed Washington's victory in the ongoing strikes against Iran, adding that the country is winning ‘very big' and the fruits of that labour will be seen shortly.
Seven killed, several injured in Tehran after latest US strikes
At least seven people have been killed after the US airstrikes targeted bridges in southern Iran, state media reported on Friday. Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported that at least three people were killed and several others were injured after the US military targeted civilian infrastructure in its latest "wave of strikes" in Tehran as hostilities rise between the two sides after the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding. Multiple locations in Iran's Hormozgan province were hit during Washington's latest wave of strikes, marking the sixth consecutive night of operations against the Islamic Republic.
US expands airstrike campaign in Iran
The United States has expanded its airstrike campaign in Iran early Friday by targeting bridges as part of Donald Trump's threats to start striking infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. In response, the Islamic Republic launched new missile attacks against US-allied nations in the Middle East and warned that its attacks would escalate. AP reported that officials in Qatar warned residents to take shelter as a barrage of Iranian missiles targeted the nation. People heard explosions overhead as air defenses fired to intercept the missiles.
Gold prices head for weekly decline as Strait of Hormuz strikes raise Fed-hike bets
Gold was on track for the biggest weekly loss since early June as renewed hostilities in the Middle East raised the odds that the US Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to contain inflation. Bullion was trading around $3,980 an ounce, down 3.5 per cent on the week so far. The US launched its fifth straight day of attacks on Iran on Thursday, following up on the prior night’s strikes that hit an oil tanker near the Islamic Republic’s main export terminal
White House says Trump agrees with Vance on Israel influencing US opinion
The White House on Thursday (local time) said the US President "certainly agrees" with Vice President JD Vance's assertion that foreign countries, especially Israel, seek to influence American public opinion, after Vance alleged that certain elements within the Israeli government were attempting to shape US opinion to prolong the conflict with Iran.
Responding to a question during a press briefing on whether Trump agreed with Vance's remarks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "I think the President would certainly agree that, yes, foreign countries certainly do try to persuade American public opinion. There's no doubt about that. I think it's just a basic fact."
World should be worried about energy security if Hormuz situation doesn't improve: IEA
The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, on Thursday said that if the US and Iran do not come together to improve flows of oil through the Strait of Hormuz soon, the world should be worried about energy security.
Gold was on track for the biggest weekly loss since early June as renewed hostilities in the Middle East raised the odds that the US Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to contain inflation. Bullion was trading around $3,980 an ounce, down 3.5 per cent on the week so far.
The United States has expanded its airstrike campaign in Iran early Friday by targeting bridges as part of Donald Trump's threats to start striking infrastructure to pressure Tehran to ease its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.
At least seven people have been killed after the US airstrikes targeted bridges in southern Iran, state media reported on Friday. Iranian state media outlet Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported that at least three people were killed and several others were injured after the US military targeted civilian infrastructure in its latest "wave of strikes" in Tehran as hostilities rise between the two sides after the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) reaffirmed Washington's victory in the ongoing strikes against Iran, adding that the country is winning ‘very big' and the fruits of that labour will be seen shortly.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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