US-Iran War LIVE: Pete Hegseth rejects media reports claiming US missile defence stockpiles 'dangerously low'

US-Iran War LIVE: Iran has said that talks with Oman alone will not be enough to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and that broader conditions must be met before shipping in the strategic waterway could return to normal. As per Fars news agency, conflicting signals from US officials, delivered directly or through regional partners, had complicated the negotiation process, raising concerns in Tehran that outside interference could delay or derail the talks.
Hegseth denies reports of ‘dangerously low’ US critical missile stockpile
CNN reported that senior US military commanders have warned that the Pentagon's stockpile of critical munitions is "dangerously low," with air defence systems being significantly depleted during operations linked to the conflict.
However, the report has been denied by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth as ‘not true’.
Denuclearisation of Iran ultimate deal: Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (local time) said negotiations with Iran are currently focused on two key objectives, the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe maritime navigation, and the longer-term goal of the complete denuclearisation of Iran.
Speaking about the ongoing diplomatic engagement, Rubio said progress had been made in discussions mediated by Oman, although no final agreement had been reached.
US official says temporary routes through Strait of Hormuz will require 'no permits or fees
A United States official has said that any temporary shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz would not require permits, approvals or fees, asserting that no single party controls navigation through the strategic waterway, according to Al Jazeera.
The official told Al Jazeera that "any temporary routes through the Strait of Hormuz will be without obstacles, permits, approvals or fees," adding that no party has control over the shipping lanes or the ability of vessels to transit through the strait.
The prospect of a deal to normalise shipping in the Strait of Hormuz resulted in brent crude falling below $80 for the first time in more than three weeks
The United States said on Tuesday (local time) that the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remains free and open for all commercial vessels despite what it described as "unwarranted Iranian aggression," with US Central Command (CENTCOM) stating that American forces have assisted more than 1,000 vessels in safely transiting the strategic waterway over the past three months. (ANI)
Pete Hegseth has called a report by CNN claiming US missile defence stockpiles are 'dangerously low' as ‘not true’.
The report cited estimates by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), which said the United States possessed around 452 THAAD missiles and approximately 2,200 Patriot interceptors before the conflict.
Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.<br><br> Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.<br><br> He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.<br><br> Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.<br><br> Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.
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