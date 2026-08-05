US-Iran War LIVE: Pete Hegseth rejects media reports claiming US missile defence stockpiles 'dangerously low'

US-Iran War LIVE: Iran has said that talks with Oman alone will not be enough to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and that broader conditions must be met before shipping in the strategic waterway could return to normal. As per Fars news agency, conflicting signals from US officials, delivered directly or through regional partners, had complicated the negotiation process, raising concerns in Tehran that outside interference could delay or derail the talks.

Hegseth denies reports of ‘dangerously low’ US critical missile stockpile

CNN reported that senior US military commanders have warned that the Pentagon's stockpile of critical munitions is "dangerously low," with air defence systems being significantly depleted during operations linked to the conflict.

However, the report has been denied by US War Secretary Pete Hegseth as ‘not true’.

Denuclearisation of Iran ultimate deal: Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (local time) said negotiations with Iran are currently focused on two key objectives, the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe maritime navigation, and the longer-term goal of the complete denuclearisation of Iran.

Speaking about the ongoing diplomatic engagement, Rubio said progress had been made in discussions mediated by Oman, although no final agreement had been reached.

US official says temporary routes through Strait of Hormuz will require 'no permits or fees

A United States official has said that any temporary shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz would not require permits, approvals or fees, asserting that no single party controls navigation through the strategic waterway, according to Al Jazeera.

The official told Al Jazeera that "any temporary routes through the Strait of Hormuz will be without obstacles, permits, approvals or fees," adding that no party has control over the shipping lanes or the ability of vessels to transit through the strait.