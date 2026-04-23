US-Iran war LIVE: Iran fires on 3 ships in the Strait of Hormuz - Does it violate ceasefire terms? US says…

US President Donald Trump has issued a direct appeal to the Iranian leadership, calling for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the current standoff between Washington and Tehran.

In an interview with CNBC, the President suggested that the Islamic Republic could secure a prosperous future by committing to a new agreement. He expressed confidence that a diplomatic resolution would significantly benefit the country's regional and economic standing.

Trump remarked, "Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal," noting the potential for a complete transformation of Tehran's current circumstances.