US-Iran war LIVE: Iran fires on 3 ships in the Strait of Hormuz - Does it violate ceasefire terms? US says…

US-Iran War LIVE: Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was escorting the two seized ships to Iranian territory, further escalating tensions in the region. However, the White House has maintained that the seizures do not constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
US President Donald Trump has issued a direct appeal to the Iranian leadership, calling for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the current standoff between Washington and Tehran.
In an interview with CNBC, the President suggested that the Islamic Republic could secure a prosperous future by committing to a new agreement. He expressed confidence that a diplomatic resolution would significantly benefit the country's regional and economic standing.
Trump remarked, "Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal," noting the potential for a complete transformation of Tehran's current circumstances.
Soaring semiconductor demand has driven South Korea's economy to its fastest growth in over five years, quarterly data from the central bank showed Thursday, as the Asian powerhouse brushed off risks from the Middle East war, AFP reported.
United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Thursday that American forces "have directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the US blockade against Iran". According to military officials, the bulk of these intercepted ships were identified as oil tankers.
In an operational update released via social media, the military command noted that the maritime enforcement actions have seen high levels of cooperation. The statement highlighted that "the majority of vessels have complied with US directions" following interception in the region.
Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them on Wednesday, intensifying its assault on shipping in the key waterway. The attacks came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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