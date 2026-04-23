Subscribe
Live Update

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran fires on 3 ships in the Strait of Hormuz - Does it violate ceasefire terms? US says…

US-Iran War LIVE: The standoff between the United States and Iran has effectively disrupted almost all exports through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that normally carries about 20 per cent of global oil trade in peacetime—with no clear resolution in sight. Get US-Iran War LIVE Updates here on Mint!

Mausam Jha
Updated23 Apr 2026, 08:31:13 AM IST
US-Iran War LIVE: A screen capture from a video said to show the seizure of the container ships MSC Francesca and Epaminondas in the Strait of Hormuz, broadcasted on Iranian State TV, and released April 22, 2026, shows soldiers taking part in the operation. IRIB/Handout via REUTERS via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IRAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN IRAN. NO USE IRAN, NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. VERIFICATION Identities of the container ships confirmed as MSC Francesca and Epaminondas by shapes, colours and types of vessels which matched file imagery of the ships Ship tracking data confirmed the position of the container ships Exact date not verified but no older version of the footage was found posted online before April 22, 2026 Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the seizures of ships on April 22, 2026.
US-Iran War LIVE: A screen capture from a video said to show the seizure of the container ships MSC Francesca and Epaminondas in the Strait of Hormuz, broadcasted on Iranian State TV, and released April 22, 2026, shows soldiers taking part in the operation. IRIB/Handout via REUTERS via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IRAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN IRAN. NO USE IRAN, NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. VERIFICATION Identities of the container ships confirmed as MSC Francesca and Epaminondas by shapes, colours and types of vessels which matched file imagery of the ships Ship tracking data confirmed the position of the container ships Exact date not verified but no older version of the footage was found posted online before April 22, 2026 Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported the seizures of ships on April 22, 2026.(via REUTERS)

US-Iran War LIVE: Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was escorting the two seized ships to Iranian territory, further escalating tensions in the region. However, the White House has maintained that the seizures do not constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

US-Iran War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. Ahead of the discussions, Israel said it has no “serious disagreements” with Lebanon and urged cooperation against the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which is not participating in the talks and opposes the negotiations. Following that initial meeting, the United States announced a 10-day truce, which is scheduled to end on Sunday.
  2. Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday and seized two of them, escalating its attacks on shipping in the strategic waterway.
  3. The conflict has already driven gas prices sharply higher across regions and increased the cost of food and many other goods. Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, surged past $100 per barrel, rising about 35% compared to prewar levels. Despite this spike, stock markets have so far largely remained unaffected.
  4. Still, Iran's seizure of the ships didn't violate truce terms because “these were not U.S. or Israeli ships, these were two international vessels,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Channel.
  5. There have been more than 30 attacks on ships in the Mideast since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28 with a surprise attack on Iran. Before then, the strait was open for all traffic.

    Get US-Iran war LIVE Updates here on Mint!
Advertisement
Follow updates here:
23 Apr 2026, 08:31:11 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Senators have again rejected a Democratic attempt to halt Trump’s war in Iran

The U.S. Senate rejected the resolution 46-51 on Wednesday as Republicans in Congress have largely backed Trump’s military efforts.

23 Apr 2026, 08:30:54 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Pentagon says it will take months to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz, says report

The Pentagon told lawmakers this week it will likely take six months to clear the mines set in the strait, according to a report by Associated Press citing a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive information.

23 Apr 2026, 08:29:41 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Trump urges Iran to make deal, says ‘they have to use common sense’

US President Donald Trump has issued a direct appeal to the Iranian leadership, calling for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the current standoff between Washington and Tehran.

In an interview with CNBC, the President suggested that the Islamic Republic could secure a prosperous future by committing to a new agreement. He expressed confidence that a diplomatic resolution would significantly benefit the country's regional and economic standing.

Trump remarked, "Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal," noting the potential for a complete transformation of Tehran's current circumstances.

Advertisement
23 Apr 2026, 08:03:57 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Chip boom drives fastest South Korea growth in five years

Soaring semiconductor demand has driven South Korea's economy to its fastest growth in over five years, quarterly data from the central bank showed Thursday, as the Asian powerhouse brushed off risks from the Middle East war, AFP reported.

23 Apr 2026, 08:03:23 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: US military says 31 vessels turned back in Iran port blockade, mostly oil tankers

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Thursday that American forces "have directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the US blockade against Iran". According to military officials, the bulk of these intercepted ships were identified as oil tankers.

In an operational update released via social media, the military command noted that the maritime enforcement actions have seen high levels of cooperation. The statement highlighted that "the majority of vessels have complied with US directions" following interception in the region.

Advertisement
23 Apr 2026, 08:04:00 AM IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Iran fires on 3 ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them on Wednesday, intensifying its assault on shipping in the key waterway. The attacks came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.

Middle East CrisisCrude OilBrent CrudeWTI Crude
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran war LIVE: Iran fires on 3 ships in the Strait of Hormuz - Does it violate ceasefire terms? US says…
Read Next Story