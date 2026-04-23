US-Iran war LIVE: Iran fires on 3 ships in the Strait of Hormuz - Does it violate ceasefire terms? US says…

US-Iran War LIVE: Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was escorting the two seized ships to Iranian territory, further escalating tensions in the region. However, the White House has maintained that the seizures do not constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
The U.S. Senate rejected the resolution 46-51 on Wednesday as Republicans in Congress have largely backed Trump’s military efforts.
The Pentagon told lawmakers this week it will likely take six months to clear the mines set in the strait, according to a report by Associated Press citing a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss the sensitive information.
US President Donald Trump has issued a direct appeal to the Iranian leadership, calling for a diplomatic breakthrough to end the current standoff between Washington and Tehran.
In an interview with CNBC, the President suggested that the Islamic Republic could secure a prosperous future by committing to a new agreement. He expressed confidence that a diplomatic resolution would significantly benefit the country's regional and economic standing.
Trump remarked, "Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal," noting the potential for a complete transformation of Tehran's current circumstances.
Soaring semiconductor demand has driven South Korea's economy to its fastest growth in over five years, quarterly data from the central bank showed Thursday, as the Asian powerhouse brushed off risks from the Middle East war, AFP reported.
United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Thursday that American forces "have directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the US blockade against Iran". According to military officials, the bulk of these intercepted ships were identified as oil tankers.
In an operational update released via social media, the military command noted that the maritime enforcement actions have seen high levels of cooperation. The statement highlighted that "the majority of vessels have complied with US directions" following interception in the region.
Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them on Wednesday, intensifying its assault on shipping in the key waterway. The attacks came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.