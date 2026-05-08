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US Iran War LIVE: US intercepts Iranian attacks on three Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz —ceasefire still in effect?

US Iran War LIVE: Centcom said Iran had used missiles, drones and small boats in the attack, which targeted three Navy destroyers. The U.S. said it targeted missile and drone sites and other locations in response.

Mausam Jha
Updated8 May 2026, 08:41:40 AM IST
TOPSHOT - This US Navy handout photo released on May 7, 2026, by US Central Command Public Affairs shows Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sailing in the Arabian Sea, on May 3, 2026. The United States was waiting on May 7 for Iran to respond to its latest proposed deal to end the war in the Middle East and to reopen the key shipping lane out of the Gulf. (Photo by US NAVY / AFP)
TOPSHOT - This US Navy handout photo released on May 7, 2026, by US Central Command Public Affairs shows Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sailing in the Arabian Sea, on May 3, 2026. The United States was waiting on May 7 for Iran to respond to its latest proposed deal to end the war in the Middle East and to reopen the key shipping lane out of the Gulf. (Photo by US NAVY / AFP) (AFP)

US Iran War LIVE: The U.S. military said on Thursday it intercepted Iranian attacks targeting three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and carried out strikes on Iranian military facilities allegedly linked to assaults on American forces, underscoring the fragility of the month-old ceasefire.

US Iran War LIVE: Latest developments

US President Donald Trump heads to a crucial summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, with the ongoing Iran war threatening to cast a shadow over the high-profile meeting in Beijing.

Trump is expected to receive a grand welcome during the visit, which was postponed in March due to tensions in the Middle East. The summit is aimed at easing strains between the world’s two largest economies, particularly over trade and Taiwan.

However, the Iran conflict is likely to dominate discussions. Trump said the issue would be on the agenda and praised Xi for being “very respectful” regarding Iran.

With Trump racing to secure a deal to end the war before arriving in Beijing, the conflict continues to loom over the much-anticipated talks.

Brent crude oil price

Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Friday after renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran threatened a fragile ceasefire and dimmed hopes of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil and gas shipments.

Brent crude futures rose $1.41, or 1.41%, to $101.47 a barrel by 0123 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.12, or 1.18%, to $95.93 a barrel. Both benchmarks had surged more than 3% at the market open.

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8 May 2026, 08:41:35 AM IST

Iran War LIVE: Oil price down on deal hopes -

Crude oil fell sharply early on Thursday amid hopes for a peace deal, but they later cut losses.

The benchmark international oil contract Brent Crude finished just above $100 at $100.06 a barrel, down 1.2 percent.

8 May 2026, 08:39:36 AM IST

Iran War LIVE: 1,500 ships trapped in Gulf -

Around 1,500 ships and 20,000 crewmen remained trapped in the Gulf due to the Iranian blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, the UN's International Maritime Organization chief Arsenio Dominguez said in Panama.

8 May 2026, 07:56:55 AM IST

Iran War LIVE: Lebanon says 12 killed in Israel strikes -

Lebanon's health ministry reported at least 12 people killed, including two children and a paramedic, in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Thursday.

The new deaths came a day after Israel killed a Hezbollah commander in its first attack on Beirut's southern suburbs since the shaky truce sought to end weeks of fighting.

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8 May 2026, 07:39:43 AM IST

Iran warIVE: Brent crude oil price

Brent crude futures rose $1.41, or 1.41%, to $101.47 a barrel by 0123 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.12, or 1.18%, to $95.93 a barrel. Both benchmarks had surged more than 3% at the market open.

8 May 2026, 07:31:33 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: US intercepts Iranian attacks on three Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz —ceasefire still in effect?

US Iran War LIVE: The U.S. military said on Thursday it intercepted Iranian attacks targeting three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and carried out strikes on Iranian military facilities allegedly linked to assaults on American forces, underscoring the fragility of the month-old ceasefire.

Middle East CrisisBrent CrudeOil
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