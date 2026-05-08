US Iran War LIVE: US intercepts Iranian attacks on three Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz —ceasefire still in effect?

US Iran War LIVE: The U.S. military said on Thursday it intercepted Iranian attacks targeting three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz and carried out strikes on Iranian military facilities allegedly linked to assaults on American forces, underscoring the fragility of the month-old ceasefire.

US Iran War LIVE: Latest developments

US President Donald Trump heads to a crucial summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, with the ongoing Iran war threatening to cast a shadow over the high-profile meeting in Beijing.

Trump is expected to receive a grand welcome during the visit, which was postponed in March due to tensions in the Middle East. The summit is aimed at easing strains between the world’s two largest economies, particularly over trade and Taiwan.

However, the Iran conflict is likely to dominate discussions. Trump said the issue would be on the agenda and praised Xi for being “very respectful” regarding Iran.

With Trump racing to secure a deal to end the war before arriving in Beijing, the conflict continues to loom over the much-anticipated talks.

Brent crude oil price

Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Friday after renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran threatened a fragile ceasefire and dimmed hopes of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil and gas shipments.

Brent crude futures rose $1.41, or 1.41%, to $101.47 a barrel by 0123 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.12, or 1.18%, to $95.93 a barrel. Both benchmarks had surged more than 3% at the market open.

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