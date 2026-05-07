Live Updates

US Iran War LIVE: China halts fresh bank loans to US-sanctioned refineries over their ties to Iranian oil, says report

US Iran War LIVE: The US military said on Wednesday that one of its warplanes fired at and disabled the rudder of an oil tanker that allegedly attempted to breach Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports.

Mausam Jha
Updated7 May 2026, 06:45:16 AM IST
China's President Xi Jinping. Haruna Furuhashi/Pool via REUTERS
China's President Xi Jinping. Haruna Furuhashi/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

US Iran War LIVE: China’s financial regulator has instructed major banks to temporarily stop issuing new loans to five refineries that were recently sanctioned by the United States for their connections to Iranian oil, as reported by Bloomberg citing sources.

US Iran War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. US President Donald Trump said he would discuss the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit next week, while also trying to ease concerns over tensions related to the conflict. “That’ll be one subject, but he’s been very nice about this,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday in response to a question about what he hoped to achieve with Xi on Iran when they meet.
  2. “They want to make a deal. We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
  3. Japan's Nikkei index of shares surged more than four percent on Thursday on hopes of a deal between Iran and the Middle East and on the back of gains in tech stocks on Wall Street.
  4. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told local media that the "US plan and proposal are still under review," and that Tehran would communicate its position to mediator Pakistan “after finalising its views.”
  5. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker, who has taken the lead in negotiations, meanwhile, warned that Washington “is seeking, through a naval blockade, economic pressure and media manipulation, to destroy the country's cohesion in order to force us to surrender.”

    Get US Iran War LIVE Updates here on Mint!

Key Events

07 May 2026, 05:44 AM IST
Follow updates here:
7 May 2026, 06:45:13 AM IST

Iran war live: Japan's Nikkei surges 4% on hopes of US-Iran deal

Japan's Nikkei index of shares surged more than four percent on Thursday on hopes of a deal between Iran and the United States and on the back of gains in tech stocks on Wall Street.

At 9:31 am, the Nikkei 225 was up 4.1 percent at 61,937.78 points.

7 May 2026, 05:54:49 AM IST

Iran war live: Hezbollah commander killed

A senior commander from Hezbollah's elite force was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, a source close to the group said.

At least 11 other people were killed in strikes across the south and east, according to the Lebanese health ministry. (AFP)

7 May 2026, 05:44:00 AM IST

Iran War LaiVE: Brent crude oil price

Reports of a potential agreement sent global oil prices sharply lower, with benchmark Brent crude futures plunging about 11% to two-week lows near $98 a barrel before rebounding above $100, Reuters reported.

7 May 2026, 05:32:01 AM IST

Iran War LIVE: US stocks break records, oil tumbles

World oil prices dove Wednesday and US stock markets rallied on fresh hopes for an end to the war in the Middle East, as Trump said a deal with Iran was "very possible".

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, two of the major US stock indices, finished at records for the second consecutive day, while international oil benchmark Brent North Sea finished down 7.8 percent at $101.27 a barrel.

7 May 2026, 05:30:21 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran deal ‘very possible’

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war was "very possible" following "very good talks" over the past day.

"We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

7 May 2026, 05:29:30 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Tehran reviewing proposal to end war; Trump says, ‘very possible we will make a deal’

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson cited by Iran's ISNA news agency said Tehran would convey its response. U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Iran wanted an agreement, Reuters reported.

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

Brent CrudeMiddle East Crisis
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

HomeNewsWorldUS Iran War LIVE: China halts fresh bank loans to US-sanctioned refineries over their ties to Iranian oil, says report
More
HomeNewsWorldUS Iran War LIVE: China halts fresh bank loans to US-sanctioned refineries over their ties to Iranian oil, says report

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.