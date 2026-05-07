US Iran War LIVE: China halts fresh bank loans to US-sanctioned refineries over their ties to Iranian oil, says report

US Iran War LIVE: China’s financial regulator has instructed major banks to temporarily stop issuing new loans to five refineries that were recently sanctioned by the United States for their connections to Iranian oil, as reported by Bloomberg citing sources.
Japan's Nikkei index of shares surged more than four percent on Thursday on hopes of a deal between Iran and the United States and on the back of gains in tech stocks on Wall Street.
At 9:31 am, the Nikkei 225 was up 4.1 percent at 61,937.78 points.
A senior commander from Hezbollah's elite force was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, a source close to the group said.
At least 11 other people were killed in strikes across the south and east, according to the Lebanese health ministry. (AFP)
Reports of a potential agreement sent global oil prices sharply lower, with benchmark Brent crude futures plunging about 11% to two-week lows near $98 a barrel before rebounding above $100, Reuters reported.
World oil prices dove Wednesday and US stock markets rallied on fresh hopes for an end to the war in the Middle East, as Trump said a deal with Iran was "very possible".
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, two of the major US stock indices, finished at records for the second consecutive day, while international oil benchmark Brent North Sea finished down 7.8 percent at $101.27 a barrel.
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war was "very possible" following "very good talks" over the past day.
"We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson cited by Iran's ISNA news agency said Tehran would convey its response. U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Iran wanted an agreement, Reuters reported.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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