US Iran War LIVE: China halts fresh bank loans to US-sanctioned refineries over their ties to Iranian oil, says report

US Iran War LIVE: China’s financial regulator has instructed major banks to temporarily stop issuing new loans to five refineries that were recently sanctioned by the United States for their connections to Iranian oil, as reported by Bloomberg citing sources.
Japan's Nikkei index of shares surged more than four percent on Thursday on hopes of a deal between Iran and the United States and on the back of gains in tech stocks on Wall Street.
At 9:31 am, the Nikkei 225 was up 4.1 percent at 61,937.78 points.
A senior commander from Hezbollah's elite force was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday, a source close to the group said.
At least 11 other people were killed in strikes across the south and east, according to the Lebanese health ministry. (AFP)
Reports of a potential agreement sent global oil prices sharply lower, with benchmark Brent crude futures plunging about 11% to two-week lows near $98 a barrel before rebounding above $100, Reuters reported.
World oil prices dove Wednesday and US stock markets rallied on fresh hopes for an end to the war in the Middle East, as Trump said a deal with Iran was "very possible".
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, two of the major US stock indices, finished at records for the second consecutive day, while international oil benchmark Brent North Sea finished down 7.8 percent at $101.27 a barrel.
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war was "very possible" following "very good talks" over the past day.
"We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson cited by Iran's ISNA news agency said Tehran would convey its response. U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Iran wanted an agreement, Reuters reported.