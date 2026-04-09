US Iran War Live: Ceasefire threatened as Israel strikes Lebanon; Tehran announces alternative routes in Hormuz Strait

US Iran war Live Updates: A ceasefire aimed at pausing the conflict in Iran appeared increasingly fragile on Wednesday (local time) after Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz once again, reacting to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, as reported by the Associated Press.

The White House called for the waterway to be reopened and worked to keep diplomatic efforts on course.

What happened in the last few hours?

Iran announced alternative routes on Thursday for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the risk of sea mines in the main zone of the vital waterway, AFP reported. Meanwhile, Israel escalated its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, targeting both commercial and residential areas in Beirut, where at least 182 people were killed in one of the deadliest days of fighting. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that an end to the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire deal, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump said the truce did not cover Lebanon. When the deal was announced, Pakistan's prime minister, whose country served as a mediator, said in a social media post that it applied to “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.” In response to Israel’s actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran once again shut down the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. The White House said that Vance would head the U.S. negotiating team at the upcoming peace talks, which may start as early as Friday in Pakistan.

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