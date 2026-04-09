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US Iran War Live: Ceasefire threatened as Israel strikes Lebanon; Tehran announces alternative routes in Hormuz Strait

US Iran war Live Updates: US President Donald Trump stated that the United States would collaborate with Iran to extract deeply buried enriched uranium, a claim that Tehran has not verified. Get latest updates on Iran US war here on Mint!

Mausam Jha
Updated9 Apr 2026, 07:15:38 AM IST
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US Iran ceasefire Live Updates: FILE PHOTO: A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration taken March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US Iran ceasefire Live Updates: FILE PHOTO: A map showing the Strait of Hormuz, also known as Madiq Hurmuz, and 3D printed oil barrels are seen in this illustration taken March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

US Iran war Live Updates: A ceasefire aimed at pausing the conflict in Iran appeared increasingly fragile on Wednesday (local time) after Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz once again, reacting to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, as reported by the Associated Press.

The White House called for the waterway to be reopened and worked to keep diplomatic efforts on course.

What happened in the last few hours?

  1. Iran announced alternative routes on Thursday for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the risk of sea mines in the main zone of the vital waterway, AFP reported.
  2. Meanwhile, Israel escalated its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, targeting both commercial and residential areas in Beirut, where at least 182 people were killed in one of the deadliest days of fighting.
  3. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that an end to the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire deal, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump said the truce did not cover Lebanon. When the deal was announced, Pakistan's prime minister, whose country served as a mediator, said in a social media post that it applied to “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.”
  4. In response to Israel’s actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran once again shut down the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.
  5. The White House said that Vance would head the U.S. negotiating team at the upcoming peace talks, which may start as early as Friday in Pakistan.

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9 Apr 2026, 07:15:30 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah says fired rockets towards Israel in response to 'violation of ceasefire'

Hezbollah says it fired rockets towards Israel in response to 'violation of ceasefire', AFP reported.

9 Apr 2026, 07:13:54 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Israelis celebrate ceasefire and mimouna holiday

Israelis marked the Moroccan Jewish holiday of Mimouna, which celebrates the end of Passover, on Wednesday night without worrying about running for cover from Iranian missiles for the first time in a month and a half.

9 Apr 2026, 07:13:28 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah claims attacks as sirens sound in northern Israel

Sirens went off early Thursday morning in a few Israeli communities along the border with Lebanon, near the city of Kiryat Shmona, which has been targeted by Hezbollah rockets repeatedly during the war.

In a statement, Hezbollah claimed attacking Manara in northern Israel early Thursday morning with rocket fire.

“This response will continue until the Israeli-American aggression against our country and our people ceases,” it said. (AP)

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9 Apr 2026, 07:02:55 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump blasts NATO after closed-door Rutte meeting

US President Donald Trump bashed NATO and appeared to renew his threats over Greenland after a closed-door meeting with alliance chief Mark Rutte, during which he was expected to discuss possibly leaving the pivotal security bloc.

Trump's outrage at NATO allies over their failure to join in his war against Iran had prompted fears he would seek to pull the United States out of the nearly eight-decade-old alliance.

However, in his first remarks after the meeting, he simply reiterated his frustration.

"NATO WASN'T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN," he posted on Truth Social.

"REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!" he added, without any further explanation. (AFP)

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9 Apr 2026, 06:54:16 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: ‘If Iran wants to…,’ says Israel on ceasefire

Israel said its battle against Hezbollah was not part of the US-Iran truce agreed late Tuesday, an argument echoed by US Vice President JD Vance, days before he is due to lead talks with Tehran in Pakistan.

"If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart...over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's ultimately their choice," he said.

But Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf appeared to threaten the ceasefire, posting on X that the "workable basis on which to negotiate" had already been violated, making further talks "unreasonable".

9 Apr 2026, 06:53:14 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Israeli strikes pummel Lebanon, killing 250 in deadliest day of war

Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah broke out last month, killing more than 250 people on Wednesday, as the Iran-aligned group resumed rocket attacks on northern Israel after a brief pause under the two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire. (Reuters)

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9 Apr 2026, 06:35:55 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Iran says peace talks would be ‘unreasonable’

Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people and drawing a threat of retaliation from Iran, which suggested it would be "unreasonable" to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the United States.

9 Apr 2026, 06:12:36 AM IST

US Iran War Live Updates: Israel strikes key bridge in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military has struck the last direct crossing carrying most of the traffic to the key coastal city of Tyre over Lebanon’s Litani River, the strategic demarcation line separating southern Lebanon from the rest of the country.

The attack late Wednesday on the Qasmieh bridge further isolates southern Lebanon as the Israeli army pushes ahead with its ground invasion and bombardment following the announcement of a ceasefire in the Iran war. (AP)

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9 Apr 2026, 06:10:41 AM IST

US Iran War Live Updates: US moves to draw down diplomatic staff in Nigeria over security concerns related to Iran war, terrorism, crime

The State Department is moving to reduce the U.S. diplomatic footprint in Nigeria due to security concerns related to terrorism and crime even as a ceasefire in the Iran war comes into effect.

The department said Wednesday it had authorized non-essential American personnel and the families of all government staffers at the U.S. embassy in Abuja to leave the country “due to the deteriorating security situation.”

9 Apr 2026, 06:04:13 AM IST

US Iran War Live Updates: Trump complains NATO 'wasn't there when we needed them' after talks with alliance leader Rutte

US President Donald Trump repeated his complaint about NATO after a closed-door meeting with the alliance's Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Wednesday for discussions that had been expected to be aimed at soothing Trump's anger with the military alliance over the Iran war.

Ahead of the private meeting, Trump had suggested the US may consider leaving the trans-Atlantic alliance after NATO member countries ignored his call to help as Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping waterway, and sent gas prices soaring.

Afterward, he issued an all-caps comment on social media suggesting he remained aggrieved.

"NATO WASN'T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN," Trump said in his post.

9 Apr 2026, 06:02:42 AM IST

US Iran War Live Updates: Iran announces alternative routes in Hormuz strait

Iran announced alternative routes on Thursday for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, citing the risk of sea mines in the main zone of the vital waterway.

Tehran has agreed to temporarily reopen the strait, through which one-fifth of the world's oil usually passes, as part of a two-week truce.

"All ships intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are hereby notified that in order to comply with the principles of maritime safety and to be protected from possible collisions with sea mines...they should take alternative routes for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement quoted by local media. (AFP)

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