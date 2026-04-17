US Iran War LIVE: Trump calls Iran war 'perfect', claims Tehran agreed to return ‘nuclear dust’

US Iran War LIVE Updates: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that American forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran’s ports and coastline, involving over 10,000 personnel, more than a dozen naval ships, and around 100 aircraft.
US President Donald Trump said he might visit Pakistan if US-Iran talks are fruitful.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "I would go to Pakistan, yeah. Pakistan has been great...If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. The Field Marshal has been great. The Prime Minister has been really great in Pakistan. I might go. They want me"
President Donald Trump said that he is optimistic that the US and Iran could clinch a permanent ceasefire as the two sides discuss an extended truce ahead of its expiration next week.
“It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran, and it’s going to be a good deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday. Talks between Washington and Tehran could resume this weekend, he said.
Trump claimed, without evidence, that Iran had agreed to terms it has long resisted, including giving up ambitions for a nuclear weapon and turning over nuclear material. The deal would also include “free oil” and an opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump added. Tehran has not publicly confirmed it’s made those concessions.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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