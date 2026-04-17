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US Iran War LIVE: Trump calls Iran war 'perfect', claims Tehran agreed to return ‘nuclear dust’

US Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran has repeatedly insisted that it doesn’t seek a nuclear weapon and that its program is for peaceful proposes. Neither Iran nor countries acting as intermediaries in the conflict have talked about what would be a major breakthrough.

Mausam Jha
Updated17 Apr 2026, 09:37:54 AM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable event about no tax on tips, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable event about no tax on tips, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

US Iran War LIVE Updates: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that American forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran’s ports and coastline, involving over 10,000 personnel, more than a dozen naval ships, and around 100 aircraft.

US Iran War LIVE Updates: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. In a post on X, CENTCOM added that the USS Abraham Lincoln is operating in the Arabian Sea as part of the effort, clarifying that the US is not blockading the Strait of Hormuz. It said the deployment is aimed at ensuring no vessels violate the President’s directive.
  2. The president said in a Las Vegas speech he was feeling pretty positive about the Iran war, despite the energy price spikes, the death and destruction and the anxiety about the future of NATO and the Middle East.
  3. “I will say the war in Iran is going along swimmingly,” Trump said. “It should be ending pretty soon.” Trump added that the war was “perfect” as he praised the power of the U.S. military.
  4. A 10-day ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump and agreed on by Lebanon and Israel started at midnight.The two neighboring countries held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday in Washington after more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed, Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group.
  5. The president made the assertion in an exchange with reporters before departing for an event in Las Vegas on Thursday. If true, it would be a major concession from Iran, and would lock in a key demand of the U.S. to end the conflict. “They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that’s way underground because of the attack we made with the B-2 bombers,” said Trump, using a term he’s adopted as shorthand for the roughly 970 pounds of enriched uranium buried under Iranian nuclear sites damaged by U.S. strikes on the country last year.

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17 Apr 2026, 09:37:48 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump may visit Pakistan if US-Iran deal is signed

US President Donald Trump said he might visit Pakistan if US-Iran talks are fruitful.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "I would go to Pakistan, yeah. Pakistan has been great...If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. The Field Marshal has been great. The Prime Minister has been really great in Pakistan. I might go. They want me"

17 Apr 2026, 09:28:14 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump is optimistic about talks with Iran, ‘t’s looking very good’

President Donald Trump said that he is optimistic that the US and Iran could clinch a permanent ceasefire as the two sides discuss an extended truce ahead of its expiration next week.

“It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran, and it’s going to be a good deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday. Talks between Washington and Tehran could resume this weekend, he said.

Trump claimed, without evidence, that Iran had agreed to terms it has long resisted, including giving up ambitions for a nuclear weapon and turning over nuclear material. The deal would also include “free oil” and an opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump added. Tehran has not publicly confirmed it’s made those concessions.

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17 Apr 2026, 08:45:20 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: US deploys 12 ships, 100 aircraft to enforce blockade on Iranian ports

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