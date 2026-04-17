US Iran War LIVE: Trump calls Iran war 'perfect', claims Tehran agreed to return ‘nuclear dust’

US Iran War LIVE: Trump is optimistic about talks with Iran, ‘t’s looking very good’

President Donald Trump said that he is optimistic that the US and Iran could clinch a permanent ceasefire as the two sides discuss an extended truce ahead of its expiration next week.

“It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran, and it’s going to be a good deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday. Talks between Washington and Tehran could resume this weekend, he said.

Trump claimed, without evidence, that Iran had agreed to terms it has long resisted, including giving up ambitions for a nuclear weapon and turning over nuclear material. The deal would also include “free oil” and an opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump added. Tehran has not publicly confirmed it’s made those concessions.