US Iran War LIVE: Trump calls Iran war 'perfect', claims Tehran agreed to return ‘nuclear dust’

US Iran War LIVE Updates: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that American forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran’s ports and coastline, involving over 10,000 personnel, more than a dozen naval ships, and around 100 aircraft.
US President Donald Trump said he might visit Pakistan if US-Iran talks are fruitful.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "I would go to Pakistan, yeah. Pakistan has been great...If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. The Field Marshal has been great. The Prime Minister has been really great in Pakistan. I might go. They want me"
President Donald Trump said that he is optimistic that the US and Iran could clinch a permanent ceasefire as the two sides discuss an extended truce ahead of its expiration next week.
“It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran, and it’s going to be a good deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday. Talks between Washington and Tehran could resume this weekend, he said.
Trump claimed, without evidence, that Iran had agreed to terms it has long resisted, including giving up ambitions for a nuclear weapon and turning over nuclear material. The deal would also include “free oil” and an opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump added. Tehran has not publicly confirmed it’s made those concessions.