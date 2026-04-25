US Iran War LIVE: Iran says ‘no talks’ with US even as Trump sends Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan

US Iran War LIVE: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.
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Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed six people Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the more than six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah.
"The Israeli enemy's airstrikes on southern Lebanon today, April 24, resulted in the martyrdom of six citizens and the injury of two others," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of abandoning internationally recognised diplomatic conventions in pursuit of its own interests, particularly in dominating energy markets, in an interview broadcast on Friday.
Lavrov, interviewed by Russian state television, said Washington, in its dealings with Latin America and the Middle East, was "taking us back to a world where nothing existed" in international law.
An American-Kuwaiti journalist has been released after being held for weeks in Kuwait during a crackdown on sharing footage of the US-Iran war, a US State Department official said Friday.
Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who has contributed to The New York Times, PBS, and Al Jazeera English, was arrested on March 3 for allegedly spreading false information, harming national security and misusing his mobile phone. (AFP)
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% early Friday and pulled near its all-time high set Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 74 points, while the Nasdaq composite jumped a market-leading 0.7%.
The United Arab Emirates condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted two northern border posts in the State of Kuwait using two explosive-laden drones launched from the Republic of Iraq.
Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed six people Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the more than six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah.
"The Israeli enemy's airstrikes on southern Lebanon today, April 24, resulted in the martyrdom of six citizens and the injury of two others," the ministry said in a statement.
The market for liquefied natural gas (LNG), which has been strained by the war, will remain "tight" through 2026 and 2027", the International Energy Agency said.
Rebuilding trust between Abu Dhabi and Tehran will take "ages and ages", UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said, after Iran targeted the United Arab Emirates during the Middle East conflict.
International flights from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport will resume on Saturday, the ISNA news agency reported, days after Iran reopened its airspace. The first flights will be to Istanbul and Muscat, the announcement said.
The Strait of Hormuz must reopen immediately "without restrictions and without tolling", European Council President Antonio Costa said after talks with leaders from Lebanon and Syria.
The United States has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency assets over ties to Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says, as Washington seeks to raise pressure on Tehran amid energy supply disruptions due to the war.
Oil prices had a mixed day, with Brent oil futures edging higher to again finish above $100 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped 1.5 percent to $94.40 a barrel.
Major Wall Street indices closed at fresh records as US and Iranian officials headed to Pakistan for expected peace talks.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. And, he said, a renewal of the one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table.
"Not the Iranians," Bessent told The Associated Press. "We have the blockade, and there's no oil coming out."
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday (local time) welcomed Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad, expressing hope for talks focused on regional peace and stability.
Dar said he received Araghchi along with Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and looked forward to meaningful discussions during the visit.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday (local time), ARY News reported.
In a post on X, Dar wrote, "Pleased to receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, H. E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi, to Islamabad, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi."
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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