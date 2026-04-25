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US Iran War LIVE: Iran says ‘no talks’ with US even as Trump sends Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan

US Iran War LIVE: The Donald Trump administration has announced fresh economic sanctions targeting a major China-based oil refinery along with around 40 shipping firms and tankers linked to the transport of Iranian oil.

Mausam Jha
Updated25 Apr 2026, 06:28:39 AM IST
US Iran War LIVE: This handout photograph taken and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office on April 25, 2026 shows Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (C-R) and Army Chief Syed Asim Munir (2ndL) walking with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (C) upon his arrival at Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad. Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on April 24, Pakistan's foreign ministry said, ahead of planned Iran-US peace negotiations. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / Pakistan's Prime Minister Office / AFP)
US Iran War LIVE: This handout photograph taken and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office on April 25, 2026 shows Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (C-R) and Army Chief Syed Asim Munir (2ndL) walking with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (C) upon his arrival at Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi, near Islamabad. Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on April 24, Pakistan's foreign ministry said, ahead of planned Iran-US peace negotiations. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / Pakistan's Prime Minister Office / AFP) (AFP)

US Iran War LIVE: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

US Iran War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Esmaeil Baqaei, tweets, “We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending the American-imposed war of aggression and the restoration of peace in our region. No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan.”
  2. U.S. President Donald Trump is sending envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday to continue talks with Iran, the White House said Friday.
  3. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the U.S. does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea.
  4. He also said a renewal of a one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table. “Not the Iranians,” Bessent told The Associated Press. “We have the blockade, and there’s no oil coming out.”
  5. Oil prices had a mixed day, with Brent oil futures edging higher to again finish above $100 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped 1.5 percent to $94.40 a barrel.
  6. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% early Friday and pulled near its all-time high set Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 74 points, while the Nasdaq composite jumped a market-leading 0.7%.

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Key Events

25 Apr 2026, 06:10 AM IST
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25 Apr 2026, 06:28:39 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Israeli strikes kill six in Lebanon

Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed six people Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the more than six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah.

"The Israeli enemy's airstrikes on southern Lebanon today, April 24, resulted in the martyrdom of six citizens and the injury of two others," the ministry said in a statement.

25 Apr 2026, 06:27:27 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Russia's Lavrov says US discarding international conventions, pursuing its own interests

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of abandoning internationally recognised diplomatic conventions in pursuit of its own interests, particularly in dominating energy markets, in an interview broadcast on Friday.

Lavrov, interviewed by Russian state television, said Washington, in its dealings with Latin America and the Middle East, was "taking us back to a world where nothing existed" in international law.

25 Apr 2026, 06:21:55 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: US-Kuwaiti journalist released after war coverage detention

An American-Kuwaiti journalist has been released after being held for weeks in Kuwait during a crackdown on sharing footage of the US-Iran war, a US State Department official said Friday.

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who has contributed to The New York Times, PBS, and Al Jazeera English, was arrested on March 3 for allegedly spreading false information, harming national security and misusing his mobile phone. (AFP)

25 Apr 2026, 06:19:58 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: S&P 500 near record high as Nasdaq leads gains

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% early Friday and pulled near its all-time high set Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 74 points, while the Nasdaq composite jumped a market-leading 0.7%.

25 Apr 2026, 06:13:48 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kuwaiti border posts

The United Arab Emirates condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted two northern border posts in the State of Kuwait using two explosive-laden drones launched from the Republic of Iraq.

25 Apr 2026, 06:10:06 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Israeli strikes kill six in Lebanon

Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed six people Friday, the Lebanese health ministry said, despite an ongoing ceasefire in the more than six-week war between Israel and Hezbollah.

"The Israeli enemy's airstrikes on southern Lebanon today, April 24, resulted in the martyrdom of six citizens and the injury of two others," the ministry said in a statement.

25 Apr 2026, 06:08:15 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: 'Tight' gas markets

The market for liquefied natural gas (LNG), which has been strained by the war, will remain "tight" through 2026 and 2027", the International Energy Agency said.

25 Apr 2026, 06:04:30 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: UAE distrustful of Iran

Rebuilding trust between Abu Dhabi and Tehran will take "ages and ages", UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said, after Iran targeted the United Arab Emirates during the Middle East conflict.

25 Apr 2026, 06:03:07 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Tehran airport to reopen

International flights from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport will resume on Saturday, the ISNA news agency reported, days after Iran reopened its airspace. The first flights will be to Istanbul and Muscat, the announcement said.

25 Apr 2026, 06:01:47 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Hormuz ‘must reopen’

The Strait of Hormuz must reopen immediately "without restrictions and without tolling", European Council President Antonio Costa said after talks with leaders from Lebanon and Syria.

25 Apr 2026, 05:57:27 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: US freezes $344 mn in cryptocurrency

The United States has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency assets over ties to Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says, as Washington seeks to raise pressure on Tehran amid energy supply disruptions due to the war.

25 Apr 2026, 05:45:12 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Oil mixed, stocks at record highs

Oil prices had a mixed day, with Brent oil futures edging higher to again finish above $100 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped 1.5 percent to $94.40 a barrel.

Major Wall Street indices closed at fresh records as US and Iranian officials headed to Pakistan for expected peace talks.

25 Apr 2026, 05:43:16 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: US won't renew Iranian, Russian oil waivers, says Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the US does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. And, he said, a renewal of the one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table.

"Not the Iranians," Bessent told The Associated Press. "We have the blockade, and there's no oil coming out."

25 Apr 2026, 05:41:54 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Russian Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

25 Apr 2026, 05:39:15 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Pakistan's Dy PM Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomes Iran FM Araghchi to Islamabad

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday (local time) welcomed Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad, expressing hope for talks focused on regional peace and stability.

Dar said he received Araghchi along with Army Chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and looked forward to meaningful discussions during the visit.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday (local time), ARY News reported.

In a post on X, Dar wrote, "Pleased to receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, H. E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi, to Islamabad, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi."

25 Apr 2026, 05:38:12 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Iran says ‘no talks’ with US even as Trump sends Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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