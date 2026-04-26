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US Iran War LIVE: US turns to drones for explosive mine-hunting in bid to open Strait of Hormuz

US Iran War LIVE: Trump said that he scrapped the envoys' visit because the talks involved too much travel and expense to consider an inadequate offer from the Iranians.

Mausam Jha
Updated26 Apr 2026, 07:00:45 AM IST
US Iran War LIVE: In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on April 24, 2026, Iranians are seen at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by RAZIEH POUDAT / ISNA / AFP)
US Iran War LIVE: In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on April 24, 2026, Iranians are seen at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by RAZIEH POUDAT / ISNA / AFP)(AFP)

US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump says the U.S. Navy is clearing Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz. The vital sea route for Persian Gulf oil is closed to most ships, and that’s a strain on the global economy.

US Iran War LIVE: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. The United States is rushing to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threats to this vital global shipping route, putting pressure on a Navy that has phased out most of its dedicated minesweepers and is now depending on a smaller fleet of unmanned systems to carry out the mission, as reported by Fox News.
  2. U.S. forces are not deploying ships into minefields without caution. Instead, operations start with waves of unmanned systems surveying the seabed to spot potential hazards, the report stated.
  3. Underwater drones, many shaped like torpedoes—are sent out in grid formations to map the ocean floor and locate suspicious objects, using high-resolution sonar to differentiate mines from ordinary debris, Fox News reported.
  4. Speaking to reporters at Palm Beach International Airport, President Trump said, "They offered a lot but not enough," while responding to a question on whether Iran had offered anything in return to negotiate the US proposal of a 20-year minimum suspension on enriched uranium.
  5. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Telegram that he met with Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir Saturday morning in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, and explained Iran’s views on ending the war between the Islamic Republic and the U.S.

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Key Events

26 Apr 2026, 06:20 AM IST
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26 Apr 2026, 07:00:40 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Air Defense sound heard in Kermanshah

Multiple air defense sounds were heard in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah and surrounding areas, according to Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency.

Local sources cited by the outlet said the noises may have been linked to testing of air defense systems in the region.

However, as of the time of reporting, no official source or provincial authorities had confirmed or denied the claims.

Initial reports indicated that the sounds were heard in several parts of the city, according to Mehr News.

26 Apr 2026, 06:58:41 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Araghchi will have no meetings with Americans

"Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will have no meetings with Americans in Pakistan or Oman. The public should know that Araghchi is holding no talks with the Americans on the nuclear issue," Iran's parliament deputy speaker Ali Nikzad told the state TV.

26 Apr 2026, 06:27:45 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Pakistan PM, Iran president hold ‘warm’ talks on regional situation

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone on Saturday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, holding what he described as a “warm and constructive discussion” on the evolving regional situation.

In a post on the social platform X, Sharif said he appreciated Iran’s continued engagement, including the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Islamabad led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

26 Apr 2026, 06:20:25 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Trump says Iran presented new offers 10 minutes after he canceled US team’s trip

Amid the stalled negotiations with Iran, the president said the Iranians sent over a new peace proposal, but that it “could have been better,” and rejected it.

“They gave us a paper that could have been better, and interestingly, immediately when I canceled it, within 10 minutes we got a new paper that was much better,” Trump said to reporters on Saturday before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Florida.

26 Apr 2026, 06:19:38 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: Iran’s foreign minister will visit Pakistan again

Iran’s foreign minister will visit Pakistan again, according to a report by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

It says Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will return to Pakistan after his current visit to Oman on his way to visiting Russia.

The report said he was expected to be back in Islamabad on Sunday and would join other members of his delegation who had gone to Tehran for consultations and “instructions on the topics related to the end of the war.”

26 Apr 2026, 06:15:34 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: A growing toll even as ceasefires hold

Since the war began, authorities say at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and at least 2,496 people in Lebanon, where new fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah broke out two days after the Iran war started.

Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks. Hezbollah has not participated in the Washington-brokered diplomacy.

26 Apr 2026, 06:14:52 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: The standoff around the strait continues

The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, is nearly 50% higher than when the war began because of Iran's grip on the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes in peacetime.

Iran attacked three ships this week, while the U.S. maintains a blockade on Iranian ports. Trump has ordered the military to “shoot and kill” small boats that could be placing mines.

26 Apr 2026, 06:11:39 AM IST

US Iran War LIVE: US turns to drones for explosive mine-hunting in bid to open Strait of Hormuz

Underwater drones, many shaped like torpedoes—are sent out in grid formations to map the ocean floor and locate suspicious objects, using high-resolution sonar to differentiate mines from ordinary debris, Fox News reported.

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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