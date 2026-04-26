US Iran War LIVE: US turns to drones for explosive mine-hunting in bid to open Strait of Hormuz

US Iran War LIVE: Air Defense sound heard in Kermanshah

Multiple air defense sounds were heard in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah and surrounding areas, according to Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency.

Local sources cited by the outlet said the noises may have been linked to testing of air defense systems in the region.

However, as of the time of reporting, no official source or provincial authorities had confirmed or denied the claims.

Initial reports indicated that the sounds were heard in several parts of the city, according to Mehr News.