US Iran War LIVE: US turns to drones for explosive mine-hunting in bid to open Strait of Hormuz

US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump says the U.S. Navy is clearing Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz. The vital sea route for Persian Gulf oil is closed to most ships, and that’s a strain on the global economy.
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Multiple air defense sounds were heard in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah and surrounding areas, according to Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency.
Local sources cited by the outlet said the noises may have been linked to testing of air defense systems in the region.
However, as of the time of reporting, no official source or provincial authorities had confirmed or denied the claims.
Initial reports indicated that the sounds were heard in several parts of the city, according to Mehr News.
"Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will have no meetings with Americans in Pakistan or Oman. The public should know that Araghchi is holding no talks with the Americans on the nuclear issue," Iran's parliament deputy speaker Ali Nikzad told the state TV.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke by phone on Saturday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, holding what he described as a “warm and constructive discussion” on the evolving regional situation.
In a post on the social platform X, Sharif said he appreciated Iran’s continued engagement, including the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Islamabad led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Amid the stalled negotiations with Iran, the president said the Iranians sent over a new peace proposal, but that it “could have been better,” and rejected it.
“They gave us a paper that could have been better, and interestingly, immediately when I canceled it, within 10 minutes we got a new paper that was much better,” Trump said to reporters on Saturday before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Florida.
Iran’s foreign minister will visit Pakistan again, according to a report by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.
It says Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will return to Pakistan after his current visit to Oman on his way to visiting Russia.
The report said he was expected to be back in Islamabad on Sunday and would join other members of his delegation who had gone to Tehran for consultations and “instructions on the topics related to the end of the war.”
Since the war began, authorities say at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and at least 2,496 people in Lebanon, where new fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah broke out two days after the Iran war started.
Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks. Hezbollah has not participated in the Washington-brokered diplomacy.
The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, is nearly 50% higher than when the war began because of Iran's grip on the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes in peacetime.
Iran attacked three ships this week, while the U.S. maintains a blockade on Iranian ports. Trump has ordered the military to “shoot and kill” small boats that could be placing mines.
Underwater drones, many shaped like torpedoes—are sent out in grid formations to map the ocean floor and locate suspicious objects, using high-resolution sonar to differentiate mines from ordinary debris, Fox News reported.