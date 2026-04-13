US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE: US says it will blockade Iranian ports, Tehran replies ‘if you fight, we will fight’

The collapse of the talks rattled an already tense region and raised fears of renewed fighting.

In a later Fox News interview, Trump again threatened Iran's energy infrastructure and warned he would impose a 50-percent tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing tried to help Iran's military.

The US blockade appeared to be triggered by the failure of talks in Islamabad on ending the war.

The US delegation -- led by Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner -- was frustrated by Iran's refusal to give up what it called its right to a nuclear program.

"I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump said.