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US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE: US says it will blockade Iranian ports, Tehran replies ‘if you fight, we will fight’

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: Diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran conflict fail in Muscat. Both sides recall envoys as the Pentagon warns of ‘Phase 2’ operations. Oil prices surge toward $130.

Mausam Jha
Updated13 Apr 2026, 06:12:09 AM IST
US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: (FILES) A picture shows a general view of the South Pars gas field facilities in the southern Iranian port town of Assaluyeh on the shore of the Gulf on November 19, 2015. Defence Minister Israel Katz said on April 6, 2026, that Israel had conducted a 'powerful strike' on Iran's largest petrochemical facility in Assaluyeh, after Iranian media reported multiple explosions at the site. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP)
US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: (FILES) A picture shows a general view of the South Pars gas field facilities in the southern Iranian port town of Assaluyeh on the shore of the Gulf on November 19, 2015. Defence Minister Israel Katz said on April 6, 2026, that Israel had conducted a 'powerful strike' on Iran's largest petrochemical facility in Assaluyeh, after Iranian media reported multiple explosions at the site. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP)(AFP)

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that the U.S. Navy would quickly impose a blockade on vessels entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad failed to produce an agreement.

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: What happened in the last few hours?

  1. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the blockade would take effect from Monday at 10 a.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. in Iran), targeting all Iranian ports.
  2. CENTCOM noted that the measure would be applied impartially to ships from all countries, while still permitting vessels traveling between non-Iranian ports to pass through the Strait.
  3. Oil prices rose in early market trading Sunday after the U.S. said it would blockade Iranian ports beginning Monday.The price of U.S. crude oil rose 8% to $104.24 a barrel and Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 7% to $102.29, AP reported.
  4. Brent crude has swung dramatically during the Iran war, rising from roughly $70 per barrel before the war in late February to more than $119 at times. On Friday, ahead of the peace talks, Brent for June delivery fell 0.8% to $95.20 per barrel, AP reported.
  5. Writing on X, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had negotiated with the U.S. in “good faith” for an end to the war. “But when just inches away from “Islamabad MoU”, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade,” he wrote, using an acronym for “memorandum of understanding.”

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13 Apr 2026, 06:12:03 AM IST

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: ‘Final and best offer’

The collapse of the talks rattled an already tense region and raised fears of renewed fighting.

In a later Fox News interview, Trump again threatened Iran's energy infrastructure and warned he would impose a 50-percent tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing tried to help Iran's military.

The US blockade appeared to be triggered by the failure of talks in Islamabad on ending the war.

The US delegation -- led by Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner -- was frustrated by Iran's refusal to give up what it called its right to a nuclear program.

"I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" Trump said.

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13 Apr 2026, 06:05:03 AM IST

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: IDF preparing for new round with Tehran, reports Israeli media

IDF preparing for new round with Tehran reports Times of Israel.

13 Apr 2026, 05:54:59 AM IST

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: No word on what happens after ceasefire expires

The face-to-face talks that ended early Sunday were the highest-level negotiations between the longtime rivals since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Neither indicated what will happen after the ceasefire expires on April 22.

“We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon,” said Vice President JD Vance, leading the U.S. side.

13 Apr 2026, 05:53:42 AM IST

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: Middle East security expert says Trump has little leverage in the Strait of Hormuz

Andreas Krieg, a senior lecturer in security studies at Kings College London, said Sunday that Trump’s plan to use the U.S. Navy to block the Strait of Hormuz is unrealistic.

“We should bear in mind that the Americans have a much lower threshold of pain than the Iranians,” Krieg said. “The Iranians, whatever happens, can sustain this for far longer than the world economy, far longer the Gulf states, far longer then the Americans.”

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13 Apr 2026, 05:39:34 AM IST

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: Oil prices today

Oil prices rose in early market trading on Sunday after the blockade announcement. The price of U.S. crude rose 8% to $104.24 a barrel, and Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 7% to $102.29. Brent crude cost roughly $70 per barrel before the war in late February.

13 Apr 2026, 05:35:17 AM IST

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: Iran says ‘if you fight, we will fight’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later said the strait remained under Iran’s “full control” and was open for non-military vessels, but military ones would get a “forceful response,” two semi-official Iranian news agencies reported.

During the 21-hour talks this weekend in Pakistan, the U.S. military said two destroyers had transited the strait ahead of mine-clearing work, a first since the war began. Iran denied it.

Trump’s plan to use the Navy to block the strait is unrealistic and he will have to concede on some issues with Iran, said Andreas Krieg, a senior lecturer in security studies at Kings College London. “There isn’t any tool in the toolbox in terms of the military lever that he could use to get his way,” Krieg said.

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13 Apr 2026, 05:35:18 AM IST

US Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates: US military says it will blockade Iranian ports after ceasefire talks ended without agreement

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the U.S. Navy would swiftly begin a blockade of ships entering or leaving the strategic Strait of Hormuz, after U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement.

U.S. Central Command announced the blockade would involve all Iranian ports, beginning on Monday at 10 a.m. EDT, or 5:30 p.m. in Iran, to be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations.”

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