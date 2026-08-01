Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump considering new strikes within days, says ‘we just want to win’

Iran war LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump is considering launching air strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure within days, according to a report by Axios. It claimed that Israel could join the operation, marking its first direct participation in strikes on Iran in several weeks. The report noted that such joint action could trigger renewed Iranian missile attacks against Israel.
The development comes as the US pressures Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and reach a ceasefire deal. There were no US strikes on Iran overnight, but Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it had struck another two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and Kuwait said it intercepted drones.
“Iran will continue to pay until they come to the table in, what President Trump deems, a meaningful way," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday. She issued the fresh warning after Trump earlier on Friday told reporters that “we just want to win” in Iran and signaled that he expected US military action to continue for some time.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the US-Iran war.
Asked about reviving the previous U.S.-Iran ceasefire framework, Trump said: “We just want to win,” offering no clear timeline for ending the conflict.
Trump said on Friday, "They [Iran] always want to talk but they break their word so often... We have great people talking... but, they'll make a deal—as an example, we'll talk about nuclear, and we'll be in there talking about nuclear for seven hours... and they'll go out, and they'll say, 'We never discussed nuclear.'"
President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that ongoing US strikes on Iran were unlikely to end anytime soon, telegraphing a strategy to continue attacks until Iran returns to the negotiating table.
“We’ll be hitting them very hard and, you know, at some point, they’re going to say, ‘We just can’t take it anymore,’” Trump said during a Cabinet meetin
A report by The Wall Street Journal stated that President Trump has ordered preparations for a renewed military campaign intended to pressure Tehran into surrendering, with potential operations launching as early as this weekend.
Separately, CBS News reported that the US and Israel are co-ordinating potential joint air strikes against energy-related targets, including petroleum refineries and power plants.
Later, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is considering launching air strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure within days to compel Tehran into accepting ceasefire terms.
The United States is planning a wave of new strikes on Iran as soon as this weekend, officials were quoted by CNN as saying. The precise scope of the strikes and potential targets were not clear. Both US officials cautioned that until the strikes begin, they could be called off.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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