Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump considering new strikes within days, says ‘we just want to win’

Iran war LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump is considering launching air strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure within days, according to a report by Axios. It claimed that Israel could join the operation, marking its first direct participation in strikes on Iran in several weeks. The report noted that such joint action could trigger renewed Iranian missile attacks against Israel.

The development comes as the US pressures Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and reach a ceasefire deal. There were no US strikes on Iran overnight, but Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it had struck another two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and Kuwait said it intercepted drones.

“Iran will continue to pay until they come to the table in, what President Trump deems, a meaningful way," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday. She issued the fresh warning after Trump earlier on Friday told reporters that “we just want to win” in Iran and signaled that he expected US military action to continue for some time.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the US-Iran war.