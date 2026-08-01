Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump considering new strikes within days, says ‘we just want to win’

Iran war LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump is considering launching air strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure within days, according to a report by Axios. It claimed that Israel could join the operation, marking its first direct participation in strikes on Iran in several weeks. The report noted that such joint action could trigger renewed Iranian missile attacks against Israel.
The development comes as the US pressures Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and reach a ceasefire deal. There were no US strikes on Iran overnight, but Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it had struck another two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, and Kuwait said it intercepted drones.
“Iran will continue to pay until they come to the table in, what President Trump deems, a meaningful way," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday. She issued the fresh warning after Trump earlier on Friday told reporters that “we just want to win” in Iran and signaled that he expected US military action to continue for some time.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the US-Iran war.
Iranian lawmaker Ali Khazaei said on Saturday that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to those prevailing before the war, describing the strategic waterway as an "inalienable" part of Iran's rights, Iran International reported.
"The conditions in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the pre-war situation," the Varamin representative said, adding that Iran would continue to maintain security in the waterway and would not accept foreign interference there.
Kuwait's military said on Saturday its air defenses were engaging hostile drone attacks following "Iranian aggression."
"Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile drone attacks," the military said on X.
It said any explosions heard were the result of air-defense systems intercepting the incoming attacks and urged residents to follow official safety instructions.
The US military’s stockpile of missile defense interceptors fallen significantly during the Iran war, raising concerns among defense officials and analysts about America’s ability to sustain current operations and respond to future conflicts, Fox News reported.
Estimates from the Center for Strategic and International Studies revealed that Patriot interceptor inventories have declined from about 2,300 before the war to fewer than 827, while THAAD interceptor inventories have dropped from 452 to fewer than 278.
Nour News, a media outlet close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned on Saturday that any US strike on Iran's energy infrastructure could trigger a wider regional energy crisis and disrupt global oil markets.
The outlet said such an attack could put major energy facilities across the region at risk, including Saudi Arabia's Ghawar oil field and Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, the UAE's Zakum field and Ruwais refinery, Qatar's Ras Laffan gas complex, Kuwait's Burgan field, Bahrain's Sitra refinery, and the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields.
"If Tehran concludes that the aim of an attack is to create lasting disruption to the country's economic capacity, it is natural that it will seek to increase the cost for the other side," the report said, warning that an attack on Iran's energy sector could escalate into "an energy security crisis" with global economic consequences.
The US CENTCOM posted on X, “A US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter is prepared for flight aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) as the warship supports the U.S. blockade against Iran while sailing in regional waters. As of July 31, CENTCOM has redirected 30 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance. The U.S. military has also permitted nearly 30 ships to pass through the blockade for humanitarian aid.”
Iran has warned that it stands fully prepared to target key Israeli infrastructure and American energy installations throughout the region should it come under attack.
The statement came following reports that the US and Israel may be coordinating new military operations against the Islamic Republic.
A senior Iranian security official told Tasnim News Agency on Friday that Western media reports regarding prospective strikes on Iranian infrastructure represented "a kind of madness".
According to Tasnim, the official stated that Tehran has formulated comprehensive retaliatory strategies encompassing strikes on critical installations in Israel and US energy assets across the Middle East, asserting that Iran maintains complete readiness to execute these measures if provoked.
The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and India discussed bilateral relations and regional developments in a telephone conversation on Friday.
Outlining the latest regional developments and articulating the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions, FM Araghchi identified US treaty violations and continued military aggression against Iran—including the naval blockade and attacks on Iranian commercial shipping—as the primary causes of insecurity in the region and the Strait of Hormuz, and emphasized the international community's responsibility to hold the aggressor parties accountable, IRNA News reported.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in conversation with Iranian counterpart, stated he strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers must not be targeted under any circumstances, reiterating that India condemns any such attacks regardless of who carries them out.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was "losing faith" in Tehran, alleging that Iranian authorities routinely breach commitments even as bilateral discussions persist between both nations.
Addressing a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Trump asserted that Iran lacked credibility due to its recurrent failure to abide by its pledges.
"They do lie, and they do misrepresent," Trump said. "They always want to talk, but they break their word so often."
Asked about reviving the previous U.S.-Iran ceasefire framework, Trump said: “We just want to win,” offering no clear timeline for ending the conflict.
Trump said on Friday, "They [Iran] always want to talk but they break their word so often... We have great people talking... but, they'll make a deal—as an example, we'll talk about nuclear, and we'll be in there talking about nuclear for seven hours... and they'll go out, and they'll say, 'We never discussed nuclear.'"
President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that ongoing US strikes on Iran were unlikely to end anytime soon, telegraphing a strategy to continue attacks until Iran returns to the negotiating table.
“We’ll be hitting them very hard and, you know, at some point, they’re going to say, ‘We just can’t take it anymore,’” Trump said during a Cabinet meetin
A report by The Wall Street Journal stated that President Trump has ordered preparations for a renewed military campaign intended to pressure Tehran into surrendering, with potential operations launching as early as this weekend.
Separately, CBS News reported that the US and Israel are co-ordinating potential joint air strikes against energy-related targets, including petroleum refineries and power plants.
Later, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump is considering launching air strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure within days to compel Tehran into accepting ceasefire terms.
The United States is planning a wave of new strikes on Iran as soon as this weekend, officials were quoted by CNN as saying. The precise scope of the strikes and potential targets were not clear. Both US officials cautioned that until the strikes begin, they could be called off.