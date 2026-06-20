US-Iran peace deal news LIVE: Trump envoy Witkoff heads to Switzerland for nuclear talks with Tehran, says report

US-Iran peace deal news LIVE: US President Donald Trump once again defended the agreement amid criticism in Washington. Some Republican lawmakers, including allies within his own party, have argued that he made excessive concessions to end a conflict that had become increasingly unpopular with American voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

The Iran war, which began on February 28 with airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, has claimed at least 7,000 lives, with most casualties occurring in Iran and Lebanon. The conflict also drove up global energy prices, contributing to inflationary pressures around the world.

Brent crude oil prices edged up on Friday but were still on track for a weekly decline of about 8%, following the ceasefire in Lebanon. Oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz also increased after this week's agreement was reached.

Before Iran imposed a blockade during the conflict, the Strait of Hormuz handled nearly 20% of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

On Friday, the Iranian authority responsible for overseeing the strait announced that it would suspend planned transit fees while negotiations under the interim agreement continue.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) includes significant sanctions relief for Iran, the release of frozen assets valued at tens of billions of dollars, and immediate US exemptions allowing Iranian oil exports. It also outlines a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran, along with additional economic incentives.

Meanwhile, Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon on Friday after a surge in hostilities threatened efforts to turn a temporary arrangement aimed at ending the Iran conflict into a broader and more durable Middle East peace agreement.

Planned US-Iran negotiations in Switzerland were cancelled earlier in the day as the renewed violence in Lebanon raised doubts about when talks could resume. These discussions are considered crucial for securing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global shipping.

While the White House did not provide a specific explanation for the delay, it stated on Thursday evening that arranging such negotiations has "never been simple or predictable."

Later, Trump told NBC News that he had spoken with Israeli officials and urged them to accept the ceasefire.

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