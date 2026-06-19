US-Iran News LIVE updates: Peace deal does not compromise the right of self-defence for either side, says JD Vance

US-Iran News LIVE updates: The United States ended its restrictions on Iran on Thursday, allowing oil tankers to once again pass through the Strait of Hormuz after months of disruption, as a preliminary ceasefire agreement began to take effect.

However, Vice President JD Vance indicated that he might delay a planned trip to Switzerland, where a formal signing ceremony for the agreement was scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, a Trump administration representative informed US lawmakers during a private briefing that Iran intends to invite the United Nations nuclear watchdog to inspect its nuclear facilities.

These developments came after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, publicly supported direct talks with the United States in a statement broadcast by Iranian state media.

“It is obvious that the face-to-face negotiations that will be held in the future will not mean accepting the enemy’s opinion,” he stated.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump reiterated the United States' commitment to promoting peace in West Asia after the US and Iran signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). He stated that Washington expects a "complete ceasefire" between Hezbollah and Israel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed confidence that the agreement could pave the way for a wider regional ceasefire and contribute positively to global markets. He emphasised that the United States remains dedicated to ensuring that ongoing diplomatic efforts result in long-term stability throughout the region.

"The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold. The Markets are loving what is happening with Oil Prices way down, and Stocks way up. We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said.

US envoy Steve Witkoff informed lawmakers that Iran plans to allow inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog to visit its nuclear facilities. According to Witkoff, the inspections will help locate and assess Iran’s stockpile of enriched nuclear material, which is believed to be buried beneath debris at several sites.

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