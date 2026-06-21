US-Iran peace deal news LIVE: Talks on permanent ceasefire set to begin in Switzerland; Tehran says Hormuz closed again

Representatives from the United States and Iran were scheduled to begin peace negotiations in Switzerland on Sunday, despite disagreements between Washington and Tehran over Iranian claims that the strategically important Strait of Hormuz had been closed.

According to Iranian state media, a senior Iranian delegation arrived in Switzerland for the talks, while US Vice President JD Vance left Washington for meetings that Pakistan said would start on Sunday.

The two countries had previously agreed to a 60-day ceasefire during the negotiation period. However, on Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that the Strait of Hormuz was closed. US military officials challenged that claim, stating that commercial shipping traffic continued to move through the waterway.

These developments may complicate the negotiations, as both sides aim to make progress on an interim agreement mediated by Pakistan and signed on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with the goal of ending the nearly four-month conflict between the two nations.

Citing what it described as Israeli violations of US-backed ceasefire commitments in Lebanon, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned that vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz could face danger. The strait is one of the world’s most important routes for transporting oil and natural gas. However, US Central Command reported that 55 commercial ships successfully passed through the waterway on Saturday, carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil to international markets.

Central Command also stated that US forces would continue protecting the free movement of commercial shipping in the area.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump said that ships would not be charged a fee to transit the Strait of Hormuz during or after the 60-day ceasefire period, unless peace negotiations collapse and the United States decides to impose one.

Trump also suggested that the US could introduce a transit fee in the future as compensation for acting as a “guardian” of Middle Eastern countries if a permanent peace agreement is not reached.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, accused the United States on X of failing to fulfill the first provision of the 14-point interim agreement between Washington and Tehran, which calls for a ceasefire across all conflict zones, including Lebanon.

He stated that Middle Eastern energy exports would continue to be disrupted as long as the agreement existed only on paper and was not fully implemented.

The ceasefire in Lebanon appeared increasingly unstable, with Israeli forces and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah continuing to exchange attacks.