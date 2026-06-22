US-Iran peace deal news LIVE: Iranian govt will collapse as a result of the military campaign, says Israel PM Netanyahu

US-Iran peace deal news LIVE: US President Donald Trump continued to issue warnings to Iran on Sunday, even as negotiations began in Switzerland between senior American and Iranian officials on implementing the interim agreement reached last week to end the conflict.

The US delegation is headed by Vice President JD Vance and includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Iran’s team is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators.

US and Iran on Strait of Hormuz

Ahead of the talks, Tehran announced that it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The interim agreement aims to halt hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran has stated that the situation in Lebanon must be addressed before broader discussions can move forward.

The United States maintains that commercial shipping continues to pass through the strategically important waterway. Trump has also warned that the US could impose tolls on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz if a comprehensive agreement with Iran is not finalised within 60 days.

US-Iran Switzerland meeting

Key topics on the agenda include releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and tackling the central issue behind the dispute—Iran’s nuclear programme.

Officials involved in the negotiations anticipate that discussions will continue throughout the night as they work toward resolving these complex matters.

Negotiators seeking to secure an agreement to end the conflict in Iran are expected to continue discussions overnight, according to a senior US diplomat involved in the negotiations.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks, according to AP, the diplomat dismissed reports that Iran had withdrawn from the negotiations, confirming that Iranian representatives remain actively engaged. The diplomat added that a significant portion of the discussions has focused on clarifying Iran’s recent remarks regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

The two sides have also explored several mechanisms aimed at keeping the strategically important waterway open to international shipping and ensuring that a ceasefire in southern Lebanon is effectively implemented and maintained.

Oil prices rise slightly

Meanwhile, Oil prices edged higher on Sunday as uncertainty persisted over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and natural gas shipments. US crude oil gained nearly 3 percent, rising to $78.70 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, increased by just over 1 percent to $81.70 per barrel.

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