US-Iran peace deal news LIVE: Iranian govt will collapse as a result of the military campaign, says Israel PM Netanyahu

US-Iran peace deal news LIVE: US President Donald Trump continued to issue warnings to Iran on Sunday, even as negotiations began in Switzerland between senior American and Iranian officials on implementing the interim agreement reached last week to end the conflict.
The US delegation is headed by Vice President JD Vance and includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Iran’s team is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators.
Ahead of the talks, Tehran announced that it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israel’s continued military operations in Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.
The interim agreement aims to halt hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran has stated that the situation in Lebanon must be addressed before broader discussions can move forward.
The United States maintains that commercial shipping continues to pass through the strategically important waterway. Trump has also warned that the US could impose tolls on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz if a comprehensive agreement with Iran is not finalised within 60 days.
Key topics on the agenda include releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and tackling the central issue behind the dispute—Iran’s nuclear programme.
Officials involved in the negotiations anticipate that discussions will continue throughout the night as they work toward resolving these complex matters.
Negotiators seeking to secure an agreement to end the conflict in Iran are expected to continue discussions overnight, according to a senior US diplomat involved in the negotiations.
Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks, according to AP, the diplomat dismissed reports that Iran had withdrawn from the negotiations, confirming that Iranian representatives remain actively engaged. The diplomat added that a significant portion of the discussions has focused on clarifying Iran’s recent remarks regarding the Strait of Hormuz.
The two sides have also explored several mechanisms aimed at keeping the strategically important waterway open to international shipping and ensuring that a ceasefire in southern Lebanon is effectively implemented and maintained.
Meanwhile, Oil prices edged higher on Sunday as uncertainty persisted over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and natural gas shipments. US crude oil gained nearly 3 percent, rising to $78.70 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, increased by just over 1 percent to $81.70 per barrel.
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While giving an address at the JNS summit in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “In the United States, they say that President Trump does everything that I ask him to do. And in Israel, they say that I do everything he wants me to do. Well, neither is true. We're leaders of independent and proud countries. We stand for our interests.”
“I stand for the interests of Israel, and for its security. Often we see eye to eye. Sometimes we don't. But we respect each other's sovereignty and leadership and commitment to our people,” he added.
The opening round of talks produced encouraging results. After both sides delivered their initial statements, momentum fluctuated following a social media post by the US president, leading to several ups and downs in the negotiations, reported Al Jazeera.
The agenda included discussions on the Strait of Hormuz, the situation in Lebanon, Iran’s nuclear program, and sanctions. Iranian officials said some progress had been achieved on nuclear-related matters, sanctions relief, and oil exports. Meanwhile, the U.S. delegation entered the talks hoping to secure meaningful advances on the nuclear issue.
Despite these developments, a significant obstacle remains: the longstanding lack of trust between Washington and Tehran continues to cast a shadow over the negotiations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he believes the Iranian government will collapse as a result of the military campaign. Creating the conditions for a popular uprising was one of his original goals, as per AP.
"I think we created the conditions for its future fall," Netanyahu told the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on Sunday.
"That is what will be the real triumph, when the Iranian people take their own destiny in their hands, and they knock out this brutal regime that is terrorising them and terrorizing the rest of the world."
Iranian officials said the negotiations have focused not only on the situation in Lebanon but also on economic and strategic issues, including the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets. These topics, along with Iran’s nuclear program and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, remain central to the ongoing discussions aimed at securing a broader agreement and maintaining regional stability.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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