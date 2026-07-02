US-Iran war news LIVE: US-Iran make 'positive progress' during first indirect talks, says Qatar

US-Iran war news LIVE: Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday (local time) said the two mediators, Islamabad and Doha, concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in the capital city and reported "positive progress" on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). In a social media post, Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar's prime minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that the talks were built on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit and would continue after the funeral ceremonies for Tehran's former Supreme Leader.
US President hails Qatar meeting on Iran
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) hailed the Qatar meeting and said negotiators made significant progress in indirect talks with Iran, as the two countries seek to move past last week's tit-for-tat strikes and convert their interim truce into a lasting peace. He said, "They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see. We hit them very hard for three nights, as you know, but we’re getting along very well, so I call it denuclearization, and it’s all taking place." Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff visited Doha on Tuesday for technical discussions on the 14-point MoU, which set a 60-day negotiating period between Washington and Tehran.
Ghalibaf denies talks of IAEA inspectors' access to bombed sites
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Tehran will not allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to access bombed nuclear sites and added the restriction is mandated by a law passed by parliament and the Supreme National Security Council. During a televised interview, he said, "Talk of IAEA inspectors' access to bombed sites is false," and added, "We do not grant any privileges beyond the access levels determined by the Supreme National Security Council. According to the law, the Supreme National Security Council is responsible for determining the level of access, and it has also specified its framework."
Oil extends decline for third day as barrels flow through Hormuz
Oil prices fell for a third day as flows through the Strait of Hormuz increased, and there were signs of progress in indirect talks between Washington and Tehran. West Texas Intermediate traded near $68 a barrel, after sliding three per cent in the previous two sessions, while Brent settled below $72 on Wednesday. Oil supply through the crucial waterway has reached more than 10 million barrels a day, emphasising Tehran’s now-limited ability to halt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said, while Trump hailed progress in negotiations.
As the US and Iran continue to negotiate during the 60-day period, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited Lebanon on Tuesday, declared that the military “will not leave” the area as long as the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah remains a “threat” to his nation, Al Jazeera reported.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly defended Tehran's ongoing indirect negotiations with the United States, firmly rejecting domestic criticism that his administration acted without higher theological approval.
New Zealand house prices fell for the third straight month in June, nearing a three-year low and adding to signs of an economic slowdown as the global oil shock hits household incomes and consumer confidence.
Prices fell 0.2% from May, when they declined a revised 0.3%, property consultancy Cotality said Thursday in Wellington, citing its home value index. Prices have dropped 0.8% in just three months and are the lowest since July 2023.
IRNA reported that diplomatic discussions in Qatar's capital were centred on the release of a portion of Iran's initially frozen $6 billion in assets, alongside serious accusations from Tehran regarding American violations of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Tehran will not allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to access bombed nuclear sites and added the restriction is mandated by a law passed by parliament and the Supreme National Security Council. During a televised interview, he said, “Talk of IAEA inspectors' access to bombed sites is false.”
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) hailed the Qatar meeting and said negotiators made significant progress in indirect talks with Iran, as the two countries seek to move past last week's tit-for-tat strikes and convert their interim truce into a lasting peace. He said, "They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see. We hit them very hard for three nights, as you know, but we’re getting along very well, so I call it denuclearization, and it’s all taking place."
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday (local time) said the two mediators, Islamabad and Doha, concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in the capital city and reported "positive progress" on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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