US-Iran war news LIVE: US-Iran make 'positive progress' during first indirect talks, says Qatar

US-Iran war news LIVE: Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday (local time) said the two mediators, Islamabad and Doha, concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in the capital city and reported "positive progress" on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). In a social media post, Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar's prime minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that the talks were built on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit and would continue after the funeral ceremonies for Tehran's former Supreme Leader.

US President hails Qatar meeting on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) hailed the Qatar meeting and said negotiators made significant progress in indirect talks with Iran, as the two countries seek to move past last week's tit-for-tat strikes and convert their interim truce into a lasting peace. He said, "They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see. We hit them very hard for three nights, as you know, but we’re getting along very well, so I call it denuclearization, and it’s all taking place." Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff visited Doha on Tuesday for technical discussions on the 14-point MoU, which set a 60-day negotiating period between Washington and Tehran.

Ghalibaf denies talks of IAEA inspectors' access to bombed sites

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Tehran will not allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to access bombed nuclear sites and added the restriction is mandated by a law passed by parliament and the Supreme National Security Council. During a televised interview, he said, "Talk of IAEA inspectors' access to bombed sites is false," and added, "We do not grant any privileges beyond the access levels determined by the Supreme National Security Council. According to the law, the Supreme National Security Council is responsible for determining the level of access, and it has also specified its framework."

Oil extends decline for third day as barrels flow through Hormuz

Oil prices fell for a third day as flows through the Strait of Hormuz increased, and there were signs of progress in indirect talks between Washington and Tehran. West Texas Intermediate traded near $68 a barrel, after sliding three per cent in the previous two sessions, while Brent settled below $72 on Wednesday. Oil supply through the crucial waterway has reached more than 10 million barrels a day, emphasising Tehran’s now-limited ability to halt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said, while Trump hailed progress in negotiations.