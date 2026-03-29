US-Iran War LIVE: Trump admin plans for ‘weeks’ of group ops as 3,500 Marines arrive in Mid East, Houthis join conflict

The war between US-Israel on one side and Iran on other crossed the one-month mark on Saturday, entering its second mark with little signs of respite.
Amid fears of a broader escalation in the region, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saturday joined the war, claiming two missile strikes against Israel a day after it threatened to join Tehran in its fight against the US and Israel.
Trump's ultimatum to Iran
While Sunday, 29 March, was initially slated to be the deadline for Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, the US President on Thursday announced that he had extended the deadline by 10 days to 6 April, citing productive talks.
That said, there's no concrete evidence to suggest that diplomatic negotiations have taken place thus far.
While Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has acknowledged the exchanging of messages with the US via intermediaries, he clarified that these exchanges constituted "neither dialogue nor negotiation, nor anything of the sort".
Meanwhile Pakistan, which is looking to play the role of mediator, said on Saturday that it was working to "create a conducive environment" for peace negotiations between the US and Iran.
Strikes continue
With the war entering its second month now, the US and Israel have continued strikes against Iran, despite Tehran's threats of retaliation.
The US has also dispatched more troops to the conflict-hit Middle East, with the USS Tripoli joining the present strike group in the US, with 3,500 additional US Marines and sailors.
Reports indicate that the Trump administration is mulling deploying an additional 10,000 troops in the region, including at least 5,000 US Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the famed 82nd Airborne.
Strait of Hormuz conditionally open
The crucial Strait of Hormuz remains a key point of contention between the warring sides, with the effective halt of maritime traffic through the strategic waterway sending energy prices soaring globally.
While Trump had called on allies for help in keeping the strait open earlier, that call seems to have fallen on deaf ears, and the US President has now taken to issuing ultimatums.
Iran, for its part, has refused to cave in to US pressure, and has instead opened the Strait for friendly nations, including India, Russia, China, and Pakistan, among others.
Markets alarmed
Since the war began, the Brent crude oil benchmark has risen by more than 50%, and the steady rise in oil prices has not slowed, with Iranian threats still keeping most oil tankers anchored.
Reports also indicate that global oil markets could be underestimating the scale of the crisis — a Bloomberg report citing analysts recently said that there was a 40% probability for a worst-case scenario, where a prolonged conflict through the second quarter drives oil into "historically high" real price territory.
US midterms
The war against Iran, which has gotten increasingly unpopular stateside, could also weight heavy on Trump's chances in the US midterm elections, slated for November.
Demonstrators took to city streets across the US on Saturday in anti-Trump rallies described by organizers as a call to action against the war on Iran, and a prolonged conflict is only expected to pile pressure on the US President.
Iran is reportedly considering its withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) amid attacks on its nuclear sites by US and Israeli forces.
The Iranian parliament and several other institutions are "urgently reviewing" the country's withdrawal from the NPT, reported Iran's Press TV citing the Tasnim news agency.
Iran alleged that under the NPT, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is supposed to foster conditions for the protection and support of Tehran's access to peaceful nuclear technology, but in practice, the IAEA was implicitly encourage US and Israel to attack Iranian nuclear facilities.
"When IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi implicitly encourages the enemy to attack Iran’s facilities, and the US and Israel carry out such attacks without any hindrance or condemnation from the IAEA, there remains no justification for Iran to stay in the NPT," the Press TV report said.
Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi delivered a sweeping address at CPAC 2026 in Dallas, Texas, calling for the complete dismantling of the Islamic Republic and outlining his vision to "Make Iran Great Again."
In his speech, Pahlavi praised President Donald Trump's recent military actions—specifically Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury—which he states successfully killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, obliterated nuclear sites, and destroyed 80% of the regime's ballistic missile arsenal.
Pahlavi strongly urged the US government to "stay the course" and not throw a lifeline to any surviving factions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or the Iranian regime, warning that they will only "buy time, cheat, and steal."
Highlighting the scale of recent domestic unrest, Pahlavi stated that a nationwide January uprising resulted in the massacre of over 40,000 Iranians and injuries to 300,000 more, executed under the cover of a 29-day, near-total internet blackout.
Further, Pahlavi pitched a future democratic Iran as a massive economic and strategic boon for the West.
Kuwait's military said on early on Sunday that its air defenses were engaging hostile missile and drone attacks.
“The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks,” a statement by the military said.
“Everyone is kindly requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities,” it added.
Trump's former Iran adviser Nate Swanson has warned that the US-Iran war could last longer than expected, with the Houthis now joining the conflict and escalating risks to global oil supply and regional stability.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday reportedly said that it would target American and Israeli-affiliated universities in Middle East in retaliation for recent attacks on Iranian varsities.
As per a report by CNN, the IRGC on Sunday said US and Israeli institutions are now considered “legitimate targets until two universities are struck.”
The IRGC added that Iranian institutions including the Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran had been hit.
The group also warned students, staff and nearby residents to stay at least one kilometer away from American university campuses in the Middle East.
Further, the IRGC demanded that the US government condemn the reported strikes on Iranian universities via an official statement by 30 March, threatening to expand attacks to more than two institutions if conditions aren’t met.
“If it [the US] also wants to prevent further strikes on its universities in the region, it must restrain its allied forces from attacking universities and research centers,” the IRGC statement said, as per CNN.
US universities that have campuses in the Middle East include Texas A&M and Northwestern universities in Qatar, as well as New York University in the United Arab Emirates.
The Pentagon is reportedly drawing up plans for weeks of ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz.
As per a report by Washington Post, preparation and planning for such operations have already begun, although Trump has formally not approved any deployment.
However, any ground operation would stop short of a full-scale invasion, instead involving raids by special operations forces and conventional infantry troops, the Post said.
“The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about 3,500 Sailors and Marines in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets,” US Central Command said, announcing the ship's arrival.
Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in Yemen entered the war in the Middle East on Saturday, claiming two missile launches at Israel.
The Houthis had earlier warned of joining the fight against the US and Israel if strikes against its allies did not stop.
Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.<br><br> Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.<br><br> Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.<br><br> Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.<br><br> Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.