US Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump orders to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats putting mines in waters of Strait of Hormuz

US Iran war LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has ordered the military to “shoot and kill” small Iranian boats deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a move announced after Iran demonstrated its ability to disrupt shipping in the vital channel.
Global crude oil prices continued to trade higher on Friday morning amid ongoing supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and little progress in US-Iran peace talks.
At 7:08 am, the June Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $106.57, up 1.43% from its previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate on NYMEX rose 1.29% to $97.06 per barrel.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to provide a timeline for the end of the Iran war. Responding to a question on a prospective timeline, Trump told reporters at the White House: “Don’t rush me.”
The US stock market is edging back from its all-time high following mixed profit reports from Tesla and other big companies. Oil prices are yo-yoing on continued uncertainty about what will happen next in the war with Iran.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.3 per cent in the early going Thursday following a big rally that erased all its losses because of the war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 193 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4 per cent.
Oil prices wavered as uncertainty continues about what will happen with the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude rose 0.5 per cent to USD 102.43 a barrel. (AP)
Trump this week extended a ceasefire to give the Iranian leadership more time to come up with a “unified proposal” on ending the war, while maintaining an American blockade of Iranian ports.
In a post Thursday, Trump claimed a leadership rift between moderates and hard-liners was confounding Iran. “Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know!” Trump said. (AP)
Aoun, the Lebanese president, said a day earlier that during the talks Hamadeh would ask for an end to Israeli home demolitions in villages and towns occupied by Israel after the latest war broke out on March 2.
Preparations were being made for wider-reaching negotiations. The aim of the future talks is to "fully" stop Israeli attacks, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon, release of Lebanese prisoners held in Israel, deployment of Lebanese troops along the border and beginning the reconstruction process, Aoun said in comments released by his office.
"We don't have any serious disagreements with Lebanon. There are a few minor border disputes that can be solved," Saar said during Independence Day remarks to Israel's ambassadors and diplomatic corps. He described the neighboring country as a "failed state."
"The obstacle to peace and normalization between the countries is one: Hezbollah," he said, adding that Lebanon could have "a future of sovereignty, independence and freedom from the Iranian occupation."
US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday.
Trump said the meeting between the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States, the second in the past week, went "very well," but during an Oval Office gathering he acknowledged that "they do have Hezbollah to think about." The Iranian-backed group has opposed the talks, and since the initial ceasefire went into effect last Friday, there have been multiple violations by both sides.
A US special forces soldier involved in the military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been charged with using classified information about the mission to win more than USD 400,000 in an online betting market, federal officials announced Thursday, AP reported.
US President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to "shoot and kill" Iranian small boats choking the Strait of Hormuz.
In a social media post, Trump also said that the US has total control over the Strait of Hormuz, and no ship can enter or leave without its approval. "It is "Sealed up Tight," until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL," he said.
His comments came a day after the Revolutionary Guards intercepted and transferred two vessels to Iranian territorial waters for inspection of their cargo, documents, and related records.
"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation," he said.
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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