US Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump orders to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats putting mines in waters of Strait of Hormuz

US Iran war LIVE: Oil prices up 1% amid continued stalemate on US-Iran talks, closure of Strait of Hormuz

Global crude oil prices continued to trade higher on Friday morning amid ongoing supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz and little progress in US-Iran peace talks.

At 7:08 am, the June Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $106.57, up 1.43% from its previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate on NYMEX rose 1.29% to $97.06 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to provide a timeline for the end of the Iran war. Responding to a question on a prospective timeline, Trump told reporters at the White House: “Don’t rush me.”