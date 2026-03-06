Live Updates

US Iran war LIVE: Trump encourages Iranian Kurds to go on offensive, IRGC urges neighbours not to shelter Americans

US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump has reportedly said that he must be personally involved in choosing Iran's next leader. His statement came as the US ordered evacuation of its embassy in Kuwait City overnight.

Akriti Anand
Updated6 Mar 2026, 06:37:27 AM IST
US Iran war LIVE: Trump encourages Iranian Kurds to go on offensive, IRGC urges neighbours not to shelter Americans
US Iran war LIVE: Trump encourages Iranian Kurds to go on offensive, IRGC urges neighbours not to shelter Americans(Getty Images via AFP)

US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces to go on the offensive, while describing Mojtaba Khamenei's leadership as "unacceptable". He told Reuters he must be personally involved in choosing Iran's next leader.

"We want to be involved in the process of choosing the person who is going to lead Iran into the future, so we don't have to go back every five years and do this again and again. We want somebody that's going to be great for the people, great for the country," Trump was quoted as saying.

Trump's statement came six days after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday. The conflict has reportedly killed more than 1,000 people, including at least six US service members, and caused damage and instability throughout the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) urged Iran's neighbours not to shelter Americans, warning it will identify and target them. "It's the Islamic duty of the region's countries to accurately report the hiding place of American terrorists," the IRGC's intelligence unit said in a statement, ad per IRNA news agency.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on US Iran war news.

Key Events

06 Mar 2026, 06:37 AM IST
06 Mar 2026, 06:34 AM IST
06 Mar 2026, 06:09 AM IST
06 Mar 2026, 05:49 AM IST
06 Mar 2026, 05:47 AM IST
06 Mar 2026, 05:47 AM IST
Follow updates here:
6 Mar 2026, 06:37:27 AM IST

US Iran war LIVE: UAE explores freezing Iranian assets

The United Arab Emirates is exploring freezing Iranian assets to punish Tehran for attacks, the Wall Street Journal reports.

6 Mar 2026, 06:34:38 AM IST

US Iran war LIVE: 'Iran's attacks to become more intense'

Iran's attacks will become more intense in the coming days, a Revolutionary Guards spokesman was quoted by Iran International as saying.

6 Mar 2026, 06:09:52 AM IST

US Iran war LIVE: Iran continues to strike targets, Israeli-US attacks pound sites inside Iran

Iran continues to strike targets across the region as Israeli-US attacks keep pounding sites inside Iran. Follow our liveblog for rolling updates, videos and verified details.

6 Mar 2026, 05:49:33 AM IST

US Iran war LIVE: US orders evacuation of Kuwait embassy overnight

The US ordered evacuation of its embassy in Kuwait City overnight, CBS News reports, with staff told to destroy sensitive materials after multiple reported attacks.

6 Mar 2026, 05:47:33 AM IST

US Iran war LIVE: IRGC urges neighbours not to shelter Americans

The IRGC urged Iran's neighbors not to shelter Americans, warning it will identify and target them, news agency IRNA reported.

"It's the Islamic duty of the region's countries to accurately report the hiding place of American terrorists," the IRGC's intelligence unit said in a statement.

6 Mar 2026, 05:47:33 AM IST

US Iran war LIVE: Trump encourages Iranian Kurds to go on offensive

US President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces to go on the offensive. "I think it's wonderful that they want to do that, I'd be all for it," the president said.

His statement came six days after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In he...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldUS Iran war LIVE: Trump encourages Iranian Kurds to go on offensive, IRGC urges neighbours not to shelter Americans
More