US Iran war LIVE: Trump encourages Iranian Kurds to go on offensive, IRGC urges neighbours not to shelter Americans

US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces to go on the offensive, while describing Mojtaba Khamenei's leadership as "unacceptable". He told Reuters he must be personally involved in choosing Iran's next leader.
"We want to be involved in the process of choosing the person who is going to lead Iran into the future, so we don't have to go back every five years and do this again and again. We want somebody that's going to be great for the people, great for the country," Trump was quoted as saying.
Trump's statement came six days after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday. The conflict has reportedly killed more than 1,000 people, including at least six US service members, and caused damage and instability throughout the Middle East.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) urged Iran's neighbours not to shelter Americans, warning it will identify and target them. "It's the Islamic duty of the region's countries to accurately report the hiding place of American terrorists," the IRGC's intelligence unit said in a statement, ad per IRNA news agency.
The United Arab Emirates is exploring freezing Iranian assets to punish Tehran for attacks, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Iran's attacks will become more intense in the coming days, a Revolutionary Guards spokesman was quoted by Iran International as saying.
The US ordered evacuation of its embassy in Kuwait City overnight, CBS News reports, with staff told to destroy sensitive materials after multiple reported attacks.
